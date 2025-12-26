5 New Ohio Laws Taking Effect in January 2026

Source: Betul Aktas / Getty

Ohio voters and businesses will see major new state laws take effect Jan. 1, 2026.

These laws change how Ohioans work, learn, vote, and buy or use cannabis and hemp products. Lawmakers passed these updates in the 2025 legislative session to adjust for inflation, public safety and regulatory clarity.

The following changes will affect employers, students, homeowners, and voters across the state. Here’s a breakdown of the key new laws and what residents should know going into the new year.