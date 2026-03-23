Vehicle Collides With Plane at Cleveland Hopkins Airport

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An unusual incident at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is under investigation.

A vehicle tug collided with a Frontier Airlines plane just before 1 a.m. Monday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Authorities said the tug was not secured in a locked position, causing it to roll and strike the aircraft.

Officials confirmed the plane was unoccupied at the time of the collision. No injuries were reported.

Investigators say the impact caused a small hole in the aircraft. The incident remains under investigation.

The situation comes as airports across the country deal with a separate, more serious incident.

A regional jet collided with a fire truck while landing at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, killing the pilot and co-pilot and sending dozens to the hospital.

The crash prompted a ground stop and led to multiple flight disruptions, including cancellations and delays impacting travelers flying between Cleveland and New York.

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