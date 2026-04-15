Cavs Playoff Schedule: Round 1 Dates & How To Watch

Source: Nick Cammett / Getty

The Cleveland Cavaliers are back in the playoffs.

Cleveland opens its first-round series Saturday as the postseason officially begins. The Cavs will face the Toronto Raptors in Round 1.

Game 1 tips off at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 18. The series will follow the standard best-of-seven format.

Games 1 and 2 will take place in Cleveland. The series then shifts to Toronto for Games 3 and 4. Additional games will be played if necessary.

Full game times and TV assignments continue to roll out as the league finalizes the national schedule.