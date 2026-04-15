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Cavs Playoff Schedule: Round 1 Dates & How To Watch

Cavs Playoff Schedule: Round 1 Dates & How To Watch

The Cavs open the NBA Playoffs Saturday. Here’s the full Round 1 schedule and how to watch every game.

Published on April 15, 2026

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Orlando Magic v Cleveland Cavaliers
Source: Nick Cammett / Getty

The Cleveland Cavaliers are back in the playoffs.

Cleveland opens its first-round series Saturday as the postseason officially begins. The Cavs will face the Toronto Raptors in Round 1.

Game 1 tips off at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 18. The series will follow the standard best-of-seven format.

Games 1 and 2 will take place in Cleveland. The series then shifts to Toronto for Games 3 and 4. Additional games will be played if necessary.

Full game times and TV assignments continue to roll out as the league finalizes the national schedule.

Round 1 Schedule (Cavs vs. Raptors)

  • Game 1: Saturday, April 18 at 1 p.m. in Cleveland
  • Game 2: Monday, April 20 at 7 p.m. in Cleveland
  • Game 3: Thursday, April 23 at 8 p.m. in Toronto
  • Game 4: Sunday, April 26 at 1 p.m. in Toronto
  • Game 5 (if needed): TBD
  • Game 6 (if needed): TBD
  • Game 7 (if needed): TBD

How To Watch The Cavs Playoff Games

Cavs playoff games will air across several national networks.

Games 1 and 3 will air on Prime Video. Game 2 will be available on Peacock, and Game 4 will air on ESPN.

Streaming options include:

  • Live TV services like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and Sling
  • NBA League Pass (for out-of-market viewing)
  • Network apps tied to your TV provider

What To Watch For

The Cavs enter the playoffs with expectations.

Cleveland returns to the postseason with a healthy core and home-court advantage to start the series. The midseason trades, namely for James Harden, have added an extra layer of urgency to challenge for a championship this year.

The matchup against Toronto will certainly test their depth and consistency early on.

If the Cavs advance, they move one step closer to a deep Eastern Conference run, and will play either the New York Knicks or Atlanta Hawks.

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