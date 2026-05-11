10 Things The Cavs Must Do To Beat The Pistons In Game 4

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The Cavaliers enter Game 4 with momentum, but the Detroit still has the edge.

Cleveland avoided a 3-0 hole with a 116-109 Game 3 win behind Donovan Mitchell’s 35 points and 10 rebounds. James Harden also delivered late, scoring seven points in the final 90 seconds.

Still, Kenny Atkinson called parts of that win “unsustainable,” especially with Detroit winning the possession battle through offensive rebounds and turnovers. The Cavs need sharper execution, stronger rebounding and cleaner late-game decisions to even the series before it shifts again.

Cleveland Needs Better Defense, Toughness And Execution In Game 4

#1: Control Cade Cunningham Early

The Pistons offense flows through Cade Cunningham. Cleveland cannot allow him to settle into rhythm during the opening quarter. The Cavs need physical on-ball defense and quicker help rotations to force tougher shots and uncomfortable passes.

Cunningham is a +31 when on the floor over the first 3 games of the series.