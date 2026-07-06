Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Marry In Private MSG Wedding

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Source: Aeon / Getty

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially married.

The pop superstar and Kansas City Chiefs tight end married on Friday, July 3, 2026, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Fans quickly celebrated the news. However, the couple shared very little from inside the ceremony.

That choice appeared intentional.

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Kept Their Wedding Private

Swift and Kelce wanted a private celebration.

Reports said guests checked their phones before entering the ceremony. That policy stopped photos and videos from spreading across social media. As a result, authentic images from inside the wedding remain scarce.

The lack of photos sparked online confusion. AI-generated images quickly appeared across social media. Director Joseph Kahn, who has worked with Swift, confirmed the viral images were fake.

Still, several details emerged after the ceremony.

Madison Square Garden displayed a “JUST T MARRIED!” message outside the venue. Reports also said Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony. Swift and Kelce’s siblings served in the wedding party.

Several celebrity guests attended the event. They included Jack Antonoff, Bradley Cooper, Erin Andrews, Abby Wambach, Glennon Doyle and Matthew Stafford. PEOPLE also reported the venue featured elaborate decorations and pink draping outside.

Nearly Three Years Led To The Big Day

Swift and Kelce first connected publicly in 2023.

Kelce revealed he wanted to give Swift a friendship bracelet during her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City. Their relationship quickly became one of pop culture’s biggest stories.

Swift regularly attended Chiefs games during the NFL season. Kelce also supported her at several Eras Tour shows and public appearances. Their relationship continued to grow away from the spotlight.

The couple married after nearly three years together.

Even with worldwide attention, they protected their wedding day. They shared the milestone with family and close friends instead of social media.

Love WERE-AM 1490? Get more! Join the WERE-AM 1490 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

That decision made the celebration even more memorable. In an era of constant online updates, Swift and Kelce kept one of the year’s biggest celebrity weddings largely private.

Cleveland Browns 2026 Schedule: Every Game This Season

Every Cleveland Browns Head Coach Since 1999

Complete List of Every Browns Quarterback Since 1999