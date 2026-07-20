Shedeur Sanders Surprises More Than 500 Kids at Free Browns Camp

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With Browns training camp just days away, quarterback Shedeur Sanders spent part of his weekend giving back to the community instead of focusing solely on football.

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After working out with several Browns teammates in Miami on Saturday, Sanders flew back to Northeast Ohio and headed straight from the airport to Brooklyn Memorial Stadium. There, he hosted a free youth football camp for more than 500 local kids in partnership with Browns Give Back.

Campers rotated through football drills and skill stations while Sanders made his way around the field, talking with participants, encouraging them and posing for photos. His arrival quickly sparked excitement as hundreds of children gathered to greet the Browns quarterback.

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Sanders says showing up matters

For Sanders, the event was about more than football.

Sanders said he enjoys seeing how excited children become at events like the camp. He added that athletes can sometimes become disconnected from the communities they represent and said he hopes appearances like Sunday’s inspire young people.

Ten-year-old camper Travis Martin appreciated that effort.

“My favorite part of today was meeting Shedeur Sanders,” Martin said. “It’s cool that he’s just trying to give back to the community and help the organization out.”

Diamond chains create lasting memories

To wrap up the camp, Sanders added an unexpected twist.

Campers competed in a game of “Heads, Shoulders, Knees, Flag,” testing their reflexes for a chance to win two diamond chains from Tajia Diamonds. Sanders said he wanted to create a fun competition that the kids would remember long after the camp ended.

Twelve-year-old Shaniya Giles walked away wearing one of the chains after winning the competition.

“It’s crazy,” Giles said. “I didn’t even think I was gonna make it.”

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Sanders said seeing everyone come together was his favorite part of the day. He praised Browns Give Back, the Winning Foundation, coaches, volunteers, parents and players who helped make the event possible. As training camp approaches, the Browns quarterback left hundreds of young fans with a memorable offseason experience before turning his attention back to football.

Information for this article is based on reporting from News 5 Cleveland.