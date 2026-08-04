25 Food Trucks & Vendors You'll Find At Cleveland Taco Fest 2026
25 Food Trucks & Vendors You’ll Find At Cleveland Taco Fest 2026
- Taco vendors range from local restaurants to food trucks, offering both traditional and innovative taco options.
- The festival features live music, lucha libre wrestling, margaritas, tequila tastings, contests, and family-friendly entertainment.
- The guide provides details on each participating vendor and their menu offerings to help attendees plan their visit.
Cleveland Taco Fest is bringing together some of Northeast Ohio’s favorite taco restaurants and food trucks for another Labor Day weekend celebration.
Guests can expect everything from authentic Mexican street tacos to creative local specialties, along with live music, lucha libre wrestling, margaritas, tequila tastings, contests, and family-friendly entertainment.
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We’ve rounded up every taco vendor currently listed by festival organizers in one place. Whether you’re planning your first visit or returning for another year, this guide makes it easy to decide which booths to visit first.
We’ll update this story if additional taco vendors are announced before the festival begins.
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Note: Vendor information is based on the lineup currently published by Cleveland Taco Fest. Participating vendors and menu offerings may change before the festival.
Every Food Truck and Vendor at Cleveland Taco Fest We Know So Far
Soulful Hibachi: This local food truck serves hibachi-inspired favorites with grilled meats, vegetables, fried rice, and bold Asian flavors.
Barrio: One of Cleveland’s best-known taco restaurants, Barrio lets guests build their own tacos with dozens of proteins, toppings, and sauces.
bRaised in the CLE: A Cleveland food truck serving creative comfort food with a hometown twist at festivals and community events.
Tortilla: This Columbus-based food truck specializes in customizable Mexican street food, including tacos, burritos, quesadillas, and other fresh favorites.
Cousins Maine Lobster: Famous for bringing authentic Maine lobster to food truck fans, this vendor serves lobster rolls, lobster tacos, and other seafood specialties.
Oma Gourd Handcrafted Tacos: A handcrafted taco concept known for creative recipes, fresh ingredients, and made-to-order Mexican-inspired dishes.
Blue Silo: This Northeast Ohio food truck offers a rotating menu of comfort food and festival favorites.
Don Palo Mexican Cuisine: A local Mexican food truck serving traditional tacos, burritos, quesadillas, and other authentic dishes.
Feelin Good Ice Cream: Cool off with a variety of ice cream and frozen treats between taco stops.
Tacos El Rodeo: This authentic Mexican vendor serves classic street-style tacos prepared with traditional flavors and fresh ingredients.
Best Spudz Gourmet Potatoes: Known for loaded baked potatoes topped with a wide variety of meats, cheeses, and other hearty ingredients.
Hog Heaven BBQ: Stop by for smoked barbecue favorites, including slow-cooked meats and classic cookout flavors.
We Want Smoke: This barbecue vendor brings smoked meats and bold flavors to the Cleveland Taco Fest lineup.
Buckeye Chocolate: Satisfy your sweet tooth with handcrafted chocolates and other Ohio-inspired desserts.
Wholly Frijoles: This Mexican-inspired eatery serves tacos, burritos, bowls, and other fresh favorites.
Dos Hermanos: This popular Ohio eatery serves authentic Mexican street food inspired by family recipes from Mexico.
Taco Veloz: A Mexican food truck serving traditional tacos, burritos, quesadillas, and other street food favorites.
Ninja City: This Cleveland restaurant brings pan-Asian street food and Asian fusion favorites to the festival lineup.
Rogues Over The Top Pierogi: A Northeast Ohio favorite serving handcrafted pierogi with both traditional fillings and creative flavor combinations.
SIG Tacos: This Cleveland food truck serves authentic Mexican street tacos inspired by the flavors of Chapala, Jalisco.
Grateful Grub by Normandy Catering: Normandy Catering’s mobile kitchen offers elevated comfort food made for festivals and special events.
Empanada Errthang: This Cleveland eatery specializes in handcrafted empanadas with both savory and sweet filling options.
Money Tacos: A local taco truck serving Mexican-inspired favorites with a menu built around fresh, made-to-order street food.
Frios Gourmet Pops: Choose from a variety of handcrafted frozen fruit and cream pops in rotating seasonal flavors.
Super Taco El Favorito: This authentic Mexican vendor serves traditional tacos along with other popular street food favorites.