Do Something Day 2024! Register Here

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

To honor and celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., City Year Cleveland and Newstalk Cleveland will spend Monday, January 15th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. serving the Greater Cleveland Community.

Join us to spend the morning in service with one of our nonprofit partners: Shoes and Clothes For Kids, Goods Bank NEO, and First Baptist Church Of Greater Cleveland. Then join us at 1 p.m. as we gather for lunch and a discussion across generations – a guided conversation that fosters a sense of constructive action, civic participation, and belonging in our community.

Registration for this event is free but space is limited! Register below!