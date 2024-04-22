Listen Live
2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees

Published on April 22, 2024

38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

2024 Rock &amp; Roll Hall of Fame Inductees

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2024 recently announced its latest class of inductees, showcasing a diverse array of musical talents.

From iconic legends to groundbreaking stars, this year’s inductees represent a mix of genres and styles.

These talented individuals have left an indelible mark on the music industry and rightfully secured their place in the esteemed Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Let’s now delve into the list of exceptional musicians who were honored with induction into the prestigious Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Sunday, April 21st.

1. Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige Source:Getty

2. Jimmy Buffett

Jimmy Buffett Source:Getty

3. Cher

Cher Source:Getty

4. Dave Matthews Band

Dave Matthews Band Source:Getty

5. Foreigner

Foreigner Source:Getty

6. Peter Frampton

Peter Frampton Source:Getty

7. Kool & The Gang

Kool & The Gang Source:Getty

8. Alexis Korner

Alexis Korner Source:Getty

9. John Mayall

John Mayall Source:Getty

10. MC5

MC5 Source:Getty

11. Ozzy Ozbourne

Ozzy Ozbourne Source:Getty

12. Suzanne De Passe

Suzanne De Passe Source:Getty

13. Big Mama Thornton

Big Mama Thornton Source:Getty

14. A Tribe Called Quest

A Tribe Called Quest Source:Getty

15. DIonne Warwick

DIonne Warwick Source:Getty

16. Norman Whitfield

Norman Whitfield Source:Getty
