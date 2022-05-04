Adonis New Step-Mom? Drake Starts Following a Trolls Wife & She Is FINE! [Photos]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

has become the new petty KING! Drizzy chimed in about Ja Morants father , Tee Morant, being criticized for his support, “Imagine your son makes the league and he’s Ja Or Melo or Lonzo all you can do is be elated and competitive and over supportive and it’s a right of passage to that the OG’s talk shit I know I’mma be this way even if my son is in a rubix cube competition”

User @Ceddybo_ybagnm had something smart to say about the Canadian rapper’s comment saying, ” ya son prolly play with ghost writers”. Sheesh, that was a low blow.

The petty king shaked it off and followed the trolls wife on IG & DM’ed her “I’m here for you ma”

Check out photos of the Wife (maybe soon-to-be ex-wife?) Drake has followed below!

