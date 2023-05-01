With Cinco de Mayo coming up on Friday, lots of folks around Cleveland have a craving for tasty, inexpensive tacos!
Are you one of those people? Oh who are we kidding, of course you are!
In your insatiable quest for tasty tacos, it could be hard to know where to begin. But don’t fret! That’s exactly what we’re here for today.
Cleveland is one of the top food cities in the country. With a very diverse population, it’s easy to find the exact food you’re looking for in just about any part of the city.
So, where’s your favorite place to get tacos in Cleveland? Keep scrolling to see some of the best, cheap, delicious tacos in town!
The article ‘Here Are the Tastiest, Cheapest Tacos in Cleveland‘ was created with the help of ChatGPT
Here Are the Tastiest, Cheapest Tacos Around Cleveland! was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
1. La Plaza Taqueria
If you’re looking for cheap tacos in Cleveland, look no further than La Plaza Taqueria. This no-frills taqueria serves up some of the best tacos around, and some for as little as $2 a pop! These tacos here are simple but delicious and made with all fresh ingredients. Be sure to try the carnitas tacos – they’re amazing! To visit their website [click here]!
2. El Carnicero
In Lakewood, El Carnicero is another great option for cheap tacos in Cleveland. This family-owned taqueria serves up authentic Mexican cuisine, and the tacos are absolutely no exception. At just $2 each, they’re a time bargain. They’re filled with delicious meats like chorizo and carne asada, and topped with fresh cilantro and onions. Yummy! To check out their website [click here].
3. Taco Bell
Yes, I know, Taco Bell isn’t exactly known for its gourmet cuisine. But if you’re looking for cheap tacos, they definitely fit the bill! With some at just $1 each, you can’t go wrong. And while they may not be the most delicious tacos you’ve ever had, they’re still pretty darn good – especially when you’ve already had some tequila. We would send your their website… but we think you can find it pretty easily!
4. Senor Rodriguez Mexican Grill
Senor Rodriguez Mexican Grill is another fantastic option for inexpensive tacos in Cleveland. The tacos here are only $1.50 each, and they’re absolutely delicious. The meats, in fact, everything is cooked to perfection, and the tortillas are nice and soft. Delicious! To check out their website [click here].
5. El Rancho Grande
With several locations in Dayton and Cincinnati, El Rancho Grande is yet another fabulous option for cheap tacos in The Land. Some tacos here are just $1 each, and they’re fantastic. The tortillas are pillowy and soft, with fillings that are flavorful and plentiful. Be sure to try the carnitas tacos – they’re my favorite! To visit their website [click here].
6. Camino Taco Bar
El Camino Real is an extremely popular Mexican restaurant in Cleveland that offers a variety of different tacos! With everything made with fresh ingredients, it’s a wonder that the menu is so reasonably priced. You can find chicken, beef, and vegetarian tacos on the menu, as well as a variety of sides. To visit their website [click here].
7. El Rinconcito Chapin
If you didn’t know, El Rinconcito de Jalisco is a tremendous place to go for authentic Mexican street tacos. Some tacos here are only $1, and they’re incredible. The barbacoa tacos are my personal favorite, but they also have chicken, al pastor, and carnitas that are all worth trying! If you want to pay their website a visit [click here].