HHW Gaming: ‘Madden NFL 24’ Sacked With Hilarious Bugs & Glitches

Most reviews for Madden NFL 24 have not arrived, but the game is already getting sacked by players who have had early access to the game.

Is Madden NFL 24 fumbling the ball already? The annual football video game franchise was already reportedly a “make or break” release for management, according to an Insider Gaming report, and it’s looking like the game is already letting some players down like Matt Ryan constantly did for Atlanta Falcons fans.

Type Madden NFL 24 in the X (formerly Twitter) search bar. In that case, you will be greeted with videos of insane glitches and what is becoming the usual dissatisfaction with the iconic sports video game.

In one clip, a player looks like he dies after celebrating a kick return for a touchdown.

In another hilarious video with the caption “MADDEN 24 JUST GOT RELEASED AND I ALREADY UNINSTALLED”, a player has his pass tipped, and it somehow bounces off the back of one of his offensive linemen leading to a pick 6.

In another video, a player can be seen spinning around in circles after his team scores a touchdown.

And this is supposed to be a more polished game this year.

What Are The Critics Saying?

As of this writing, there are only three reviews on Opencritic. Sam Watanuki of SVG gave Madden NFL 24 a 7 out of 10, writing, “Madden 24″ is an enjoyable, polished ride that will please newcomers and veterans alike, but it doesn’t necessarily deliver a transformative experience.”

XboxEra’s Genghis Husameddin gave the game a 6 out 10 writing in his review, “Madden NFL 24 is made for the returning fans,” adding, “But technical issues compounded with an unintuitive user experience and unhelpful tutorials make it difficult for someone new to the sport to really sink their teeth into American Football. Still, the core gameplay is solid and fun to play—I just wish it were easier to get to.”

So basically, it’s the same old Madden NFL.

Madden NFL 24 has a lot of making-up to do, especially after Madden NFL 23 players lost their connected franchise saves due to an update pushed out by EA Tiburon.

The game developer gave players a 50% discount to ensure no goodwill was strained. Based on these early reactions, it’s looking like Madden NFL 24 is more break than make.

We will be debating forever how to restore Madden to its championship form or if the NFL needs to let 2K get its hands on the NFL license, but as of right now, Madden NFL is all we got.

You can see more reactions to the latest installment in the Madden NFL franchise hit the gallery below.

Photo: EA Sports / Madden NFL 24

HHW Gaming: ‘Madden NFL 24’ Sacked With Hilarious Bugs & Glitches was originally published on hiphopwired.com