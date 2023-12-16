Kim Porter Through The Years And The Eyes Of Her Children

Kim Porter would’ve celebrated her 53rd birthday on December 15, 2023. Porter left behind four children. Quincy Taylor Brown, 32, is the eldest of the clan, and his biological father is R&B singer Al B. Sure. She had Christian Combs, 25, and twins D’Lila and Jessie Combs, 16, with media mogul Sean “P-Diddy” Combs.
Kim’s children took to social media with fitting tributes and birthday wishes to their mother.
Kim Porter’s children share photos and send touching birthday messages.
Jessie and D’Lila Combs shared a picture of them and their mother on their Instagram stories. “Everything we do is for you,” read part of the text on the image. Christian Combs captions a photo, “I wish I could be with you right now and hug you and give you love.”
Quincy Brown dropped a flashback photo of him and his mother on an amusement park ride. “I miss you more than the lord will allow!” the singer and actor writes.
The moment that shocked the world: Kim Porter’s untimely death.
The model, actress, and mother of four was found dead in her Los Angeles home after suffering cardiac arrest on November 15, 2018. Her sudden death sent a jolt through the entertainment industry, as Porter was a healthy, vibrant woman who was abruptly taken from the earth after an unexpected battle with pneumonia.
According to the coroner, Porter had a sore throat on November 7, which escalated to a 102-degree fever on November 12. She was tested for the flu and strep; both tests returned negative. The doctors prescribed antibiotics, painkillers, and vitamins, and two days later, Porter’s temperature returned to the standard 96 degrees. The Georgia-born beauty was found not breathing on November 15.
On the anniversary of Porter’s death, her sons posted messages of remembrance. The two never seem to miss a moment to uplift their late mother.
Quincy posted a reel of them over the years.
In a caption, he wrote, “I miss you so much mommy. Thank Q to everyone for all the outreach and love yall continue to show my Queen. .”
Porter’s other son Christian also posted a tribute to his mother. “I Love you and Miss you Soo soo soo sooo much mommy !!!!! Not a day goes by where I don’t think of you , or feel your presence I love you so much !! #FOREVERKP ,” he wrote.
On November 16, Cassie Ventura filed a bombshell lawsuit against Sean “P Diddy” Combs with claims of abuse, sex trafficking, and rape. The claims come almost five years to the date of Porter’s demise. As the story continues to unfold in the media, we want to shift the conversation to highlight the strength and courage of both Ventura and Porter.
In honor of Kim’s 53rd birthday and the five-year anniversary of Kim Porter’s death, take a look at photos of her through the years.
Kim Porter Through The Years
1. Kim Porter at the 1998 Essence AwardsSource:Getty
Kim Porter and Sean Puffy Combs attended the Essence Awards together in 1998.
2. Kim Porter at VH-1’s Vogue Fashion AwardsSource:Getty
Kim Porter attended VH-1 Vogue Fashion Awards on October 19, 2000 at Lot 61 Club in New York City.
3. Kim Porter at a press conferenceSource:Getty
In 2002, Kim Porter attended a press conference to support her then boyfriend Sean Diddy Combs at Eugene’s in New York City.
4. Kim Porter and family at Opening Night of “A Raisin In The Sun” on BroadwaySource:Getty
Kim Porter posed with sons Christian and Justin during the 2004 Opening Night of A Raisin In The Sun on Broadway at The Royale Theater in New York City, New York, United States.
5. Kim Porter at the BTS of movie, “The System Within”Source:Getty
In 2005, Kim Porter attended the behind the scenes of the movie The System Within at Rasputin in Brooklyn, New York.
6. Kim Porter at the 2005 MTV VMA’s Hosted By DiddySource:Getty
Kim Porter supported her then-boyfriend Diddy at the 2005 MTV Video Music Awards at the American Airlines Arena on August 28, 2005 in Miami, Florida.
7. Kim Porter at Olympus Fashion Week Spring 2006Source:Getty
Kim Porter flashed her pearly whites backstage of Olympus Fashion Week’s Spring 2006 – Fashion For Relief – show at Bryant Park in New York City, New York.
8. Kim Porter at Kanye West’s 30th Birthday PartySource:Getty
Kim Porter attended Kanye West’s 30th Birthday Party at the Louis Vuitton Store June 07, 2007 in New York.
9. Kim Porter at the Boom Boom Room Gifting Wonderland EventSource:Getty
Kim Porter and posed with her daughter at the Boom Boom Room Gifting Wonderland at the Century Plaza Hotel on January 12, 2008 in Century City California.
10. Kim Porter and family attend Sean Diddy Combs’ Hollywood Walk of Fame inductionSource:Getty
Kim Porter, Diddy and their children support Combs as he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood in 2008.
11. Kim Porter at Steve Rifkind’s SRC Late Night After Party at House of HypeSource:Getty
Kim Porter struck a post at Steve Rifkind’s SRC Late Night After Party at House of Hype on September 7, 2008 in Los Angeles, CA.
12. Kim Porter and sons at Reginae’s “All White” Sweet 16 Birthday PartySource:Getty
Quincy Brown, Kim Porter and Christian Combs attended Reginae’s “All White” Sweet 16 birthday party at Summerour Studio on November 29, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia.
13. Kim Porter at the United Against Ebola BenefitSource:Getty
Kim Porter attended the United Against Ebola Benefit at Landmark on the Park on December 5, 2014 in New York City.
14. Kim Porter at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Exclusive Birthday CelebrationSource:Getty
Kim Porter attended Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Exclusive Birthday Celebration on November 21, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California.
15. Kim Porter at Fusion’s All Def Roast: The Smoked Out Roast Of Snoop DoggSource:Getty
Kim Porter attended Fusion’s All Def Roast: The Smoked Out Roast of Snoop Dogg at Avalon Hollywood on November 16, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
16. Kim Porter at the Ladylike Foundation’s 2018 Annual Women Of Excellence Scholarship LuncheonSource:Getty
Kim Porter attended the Ladylike Foundation’s 2018 Annual Women Of Excellence Scholarship Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 2, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.
17. Kim Porter and Christian Combs’ at the Dolce & Gabbana Queen Of Hearts PartySource:Getty
Christian Combs and Kim Porter attended Dolce & Gabbana Queen Of Hearts Party show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018 at on September 24, 2017 in Milan, Italy.
18. Kim Porter at the Black Male Excellence In Entertainment Awards LuncheonSource:Getty
Kim Porter attended the Black Male Excellence event at SLS Hotel on June 21, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.
19. Kim Porter and daughters “The Holiday Calendar” Special Screening Los AngelesSource:Getty
Kim Porter and her daughters attended the The Holiday Calendar Special Screening Los Angeles at NETFLIX Icon Building on October 30, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
20. Christian Combs and Kim Porter Tom Ford ShowSource:Getty
Christian Combs and Kim Porter attended Tom Ford’s show during New York Fashion Week in 2018.