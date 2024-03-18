Leaked PS5 Pro Specs Are Real, Console Reportedly Coming Holiday 2024, Gamers React On X

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

After months of speculation, the PS5 Pro is real and will reportedly arrive this holiday season.

Insider Gaming’s Tom Henderson has confirmed the leaked PS5 Pro specs that hit the web this week are indeed real. They confidently confined the news after speaking with a source under anonymity.

Per Insider Gaming:

Speaking with sources, who wished to remain anonymous because they were not authorized to talk about company plans, we can confirm that the leaked documentation from the YouTube channel Moore’s Law is Dead is real, despite the criticism of the leaker and the leaked specs. Insider Gaming can confirm that the documentation leaked is from a PlayStation developer portal, which was sent out this week to a wider band of third-party developers.

July 2023, word on the video game streets that a PS5 Pro-model code-named “Project Trinity” was in the works and game studios would begin getting their devkits in November of that same year.

The confirmed specs for the PS5 Pro are:

Rendering 45% faster than PS5

2-3x Ray-tracing (x4 in some cases)

33.5 Teraflops

PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution Upscaling) upscaling/antialiasing solution

Support for resolutions up to 8K is planned for future SDK version

Custom machine learning architecture

AI Accelerator, supporting 300 TOPS of 8 bit computation / 67 TFLOPS of 16-bit floating point

Devikits and Testkits Are Rolling Out

Those are quite impressive, which means the PS5 Pro is pretty close to performing on par with powerful gaming PCs. It also sounds like it could be called the PS5 6.

Insider Gaming also reports that devkits have been available to first-party developers since September 2023, third-party had theirs since January 2024, and testkits close to the final product will be available in Spring 2024.

The PS5 Pro is tentatively on track to release in the holiday of 2024 and will arrive before the release of Grand Theft Auto 6, which could benefit immensely from more powerful hardware.

The video game streets are talking, following the news. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.

Leaked PS5 Pro Specs Are Real, Console Reportedly Coming Holiday 2024, Gamers React On X was originally published on hiphopwired.com