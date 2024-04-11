LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

Past Number One Overall Picks In The NFL Draft

The first overall picks in the NFL draft hold a prestigious position in football history.

Schools like Notre Dame, USC, Oklahoma, and Georgia have produced 5 first overall picks each,

Notable selections that you can expect to see on our list below are Joe Burrow from LSU, Baker Mayfield from Oklahoma, Myles Garrett from Texas A&M and many more,

The two most coveted positions by plers that have been chosen number one overall has been quarterback and defensive end.

Take a look below at Past Number One Overall Picks In The NFL Draft!

The post Past Number One Overall Picks In The NFL Draft appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

Past Number One Overall Picks In The NFL Draft was originally published on 1075thefan.com