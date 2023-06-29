Praise Him? Fans React To Pharrell’s New Gospel Song “JOY (Unspeakable)”

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

As it’s been proven time and time again, whatever Pharrell Williams puts his mind towards is sure to be met with praise and much fanfare. That statement rang true in Paris last week (June 20) when Skateboard P made his grand debut on the runway as new creative director for menswear at Louis Vuitton.

However, fans and admirers of the OG multi-hyphenate got even more than expected as the fashion show was soundtracked to gospel music that he produced himself by way of a very talented Black choir. The standout song was eventually revealed to be an actual single made especially to accompany the show.





Titled “JOY (Unspeakable),” the track features vocals from Virginia-based gospel collective, Voices Of Fire, which is spearheaded by Pharrell’s uncle Bishop Ezekiel Williams. As some of you may recall, they were featured in a titular Netflix docuseries that aired in 2020 which depicted their formation as a group and church family overall. The song itself is a head-bopper from start to finish, with both sinners and saints equally able to nod along with Pharrell’s infectious instrumental. The layering of vocals will sound heavenly to those who are familiar with gospel greats, and the last minute-and-a-half will take you straight to church.

It’s still not clear whether this will serve as new music for ‘Rell himself or simply as a production for Voices Of Fire. The collective is still steadfast at working on their debut album, and this could possibly be the first offering from that project. Either way, we commend Pharrell for entering the gospel realm with authenticity and further deepening his spirituality as one of God’s most talented purveyors of His word.

Did he nail it? See what the masses are saying about Pharrell Williams taking a stab at gospel music with “JOY (Unspeakable),” and let us know your thought on the song as well:

