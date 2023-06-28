Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Audiotape Could Cripple Trump, New Voter Suppression Measures, New York Becomes Safe Haven

LISTEN LIVE . LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER .

1. Audiotape Could Cripple Trump’s Defense Before Trial Begins Source:Getty Audiotape Could Cripple Trump’s Defense Before Trial Begins What You Need to Know: An audio recording was released by CNN Monday evening in which former President Donald Trump appears to be talking about classified documents with people who did not have security clearance. The audio clips are part of what is described by CNN as a “critical piece of evidence in special counsel Jack Smith’s indictment of the former president over the mishandling of classified information.” Donald Trump is heard discussing what he called, “a highly confidential document,” in his possession, during a July 2021 conversation with two staffers, a publisher and a writer working on a memoir of former Trump Chief-of-Staff, Mark Meadows, at the Trump golf club in Bedminster, NJ.

2. New Voter Suppression Measures Sweep Across the South Source:Getty New Voter Suppression Measures Sweep Across the South WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY What You Need to Know: Lawmakers in several Republican-led states have been looking to exert more authority over state and local election offices, claiming new powers that Democrats warn could be used to target left-leaning counties in future elections. Republican lawmakers in Texas recently approved legislation eliminating the top election official in the Black stronghold of Harris County, which includes Houston. To further consolidate their power, the legislation gives the secretary of state the authority to take over the county’s election office. The governor appoints the secretary of state and is confirmed by the senate- both of which are Republican.



3. Why You Should Wear Sunglasses Year Round Source:Getty . Why You Should Wear Sunglasses Year Round What You Need to Know: Sunglasses make you stylish, but that’s not the main reason to wear them. They are important when you consider your eye health. For years we’ve preached the benefits of sunscreen for your skin–no matter the season. But did you know your eyes could be damaged and get a sunburn just like your skin? That’s why it’s critical to protect your eyes from the harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays of the sun. Overexposure to UV rays over a lifetime could lead to dangerous eye conditions, many of which aren’t treatable.

4. New York Becomes Safe Haven For Trans Youth Source:Getty New York Becomes Safe Haven For Trans Youth WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY KWYN TOWNSEND RILEY What You Need to Know: At the 2023 New York City Pride March, Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation to protect the state’s LGBTQ+ community, with explicitly safeguarding measures for trans youth. One bill, S.2475-B/A.6046-B, establishes the state as a “safe haven” for trans youth. It prohibits out-of-state agencies and laws from interfering with gender-affirming care in New York, including not allowing people to be subpoenaed for out-of-state legal proceedings relating to people coming to New York for care. This allows that child to not be taken away if the parents provide gender-affirming medical care, including puberty blockers and hormone therapy.