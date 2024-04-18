Listen Live
Local

[WATCH] Philadelphia Police Officer Goes Viral for Arresting Twin Brother

Published on April 18, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE

Police officer, man and yellow tape for crime scene, investigation or back in night, warning and danger sign. Forensic inspection, person or detective with security for robbery, murder and no entry

Source: Jacob Wackerhausen / Getty


In the ‘City of Brotherly Love’, these brothers loved each other, but not the ironic fate that led to this coincidental encounter.

A Philadelphia police officer is going viral from a video surfacing the internet of him arresting his alleged twin brother.

In the video you can see a man removing another man from a home in handcuffs. The two men do appear to share similarities in appearance, but there is no clear confirmation in the video that the two men are twin brothers. Aside from the detainee yelling ‘I’ll be right home!’ and ‘free food!’ while being placed in the police van, you can also hear the surrounding spectators chuckling at the encounter, finding humour in the alleged brothers reactions.

This is a developing story. There has been no information released on the arresting officer charges released for the detainee.

Check out reactions to the viral video below!

 

[WATCH] Philadelphia Police Officer Goes Viral for Arresting Twin Brother  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Trending
Athletes

Jason Whitlock Says Angel Reese Needed To ‘Cover Up At WNBA Draft, Not White Athletes

10 items
Local

[WATCH] Philadelphia Police Officer Goes Viral for Arresting Twin Brother

Politics

Did Marjorie Taylor Greene Just Openly Admit She Wishes The Jan. 6 Capitol Attack Was Successful?

Entertainment

Trump Says He’ll Be A Dictator Only On “Day One” If Elected On Sly Fox News

Kristel Candelario
News

Cleveland Mom Gets Life In Prison

National

The Candace Owens Interview With The Breakfast Club: She Got The Whole Swamp In Her Head

Entertainment

‘Pink Cocaine’: An In-Depth Look at the Expensive and Trendy Drug

National

Black Travelers Want Authentic Experiences That Embrace Intersecting Identities, Study Suggests

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close