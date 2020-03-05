LOCAL NEWS: Third Annual Chocolate Fest Returns to Cleveland

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

If you have a sweet tooth, and who doesn’t, this festival is for you.

Chocolate fans in Cleveland (and Akron, Canton, Youngstown, and all of Northeast Ohio as well) can rejoice.

The return of the biggest dessert party is heading into town.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The 3rd annual Chocolate Fest Cleveland will be held March 14. It’s will be from 5 to 9 p.m. at 1091 W. 10th St.

Tickets start at $25 per person.

Will you be attending to have some chocolate?

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of SOPA Images and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Blerina Zela / EyeEm and Getty Images

What Makes Downtown Cleveland So Sexy? 13 photos Launch gallery What Makes Downtown Cleveland So Sexy? 1. Crystal Chandelierat PlayHouse Square Source:Getty 1 of 13 2. Solar panels outside the Great Lakes Science Center. Source:Getty 2 of 13 3. The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Source:Getty 3 of 13 4. Aerial view of downtown Cleveland's Public Square Source:Getty 4 of 13 5. Soldiers and Sailors monument in Cleveland, Ohio, USA Source:Getty 5 of 13 6. Downtown Cleveland's historic building on Public Square Source:Getty 6 of 13 7. The exterior of Key Tower. Source:Getty 7 of 13 8. 8 of 13 9. Downtown Old Stone Church Source:Getty 9 of 13 10. 10 of 13 11. The interior of the Tower City Center. Source:Getty 11 of 13 12. Cleveland Convention Center, Cleveland, Ohio, USA Source:Getty 12 of 13 13. 13 of 13 Skip ad Continue reading What Makes Downtown Cleveland So Sexy? What Makes Downtown Cleveland So Sexy? Recently in an article, Cleveland made the top 25 in the list of cities and states with the most sexiest accents. While that is a great honor for the city, that is not the only reason why Cleveland is a great place to live and visit, particularly Downtown. Here is a sample of what makes Downtown Cleveland so attractive.

LOCAL NEWS: Third Annual Chocolate Fest Returns to Cleveland was originally published on wzakcleveland.com