CLE
HomeCLE

LOCAL NEWS: Third Annual Chocolate Fest Returns to Cleveland

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
Full Frame Shot Of Muffins For Sale

Source: Blerina Zela / EyeEm / Getty

If you have a sweet tooth, and who doesn’t, this festival is for you.

Chocolate fans in Cleveland (and Akron, Canton, Youngstown, and all of Northeast Ohio as well) can rejoice.

The return of the biggest dessert party is heading into town.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The 3rd annual Chocolate Fest Cleveland will be held March 14.

It’s will be from 5 to 9 p.m. at 1091 W. 10th St.

Tickets start at $25 per person.

Will you be attending to have some chocolate?

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of SOPA Images and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Blerina Zela / EyeEm and Getty Images

Cleveland City skyline...

What Makes Downtown Cleveland So Sexy?

13 photos Launch gallery

What Makes Downtown Cleveland So Sexy?

Continue reading What Makes Downtown Cleveland So Sexy?

What Makes Downtown Cleveland So Sexy?

Recently in an article, Cleveland made the top 25 in the list of cities and states with the most sexiest accents.  While that is a great honor for the city, that is not the only reason why Cleveland is a great place to live and visit, particularly Downtown.  Here is a sample of what makes Downtown Cleveland so attractive.  

LOCAL NEWS: Third Annual Chocolate Fest Returns to Cleveland  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
02.08.21

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 3 years ago
03.28.18

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
02.08.21

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
10.09.17

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close