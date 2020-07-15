Secoriea Turner’s Suspected Killer Charged With Murder As 8-Year-Old Shooting Victim Is Buried

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The teenager suspected of shooting at a car in Atlanta and killing an 8-year-old girl inside was arrested and charged with her murder on the same day that her funeral was being held.

Julian Conley, 19, was on Wednesday charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in the killing of Secoriea Turner on July 4. The charges came as Turner’s funeral was taking place in Atlanta and two days after Turner’s parents held a press conference pleading for their daughter’s killer to surrender to authorities. Conley was ex[ected to turn himself in to authorities at some point on Wednesday.

Secoriea Turner’s mother was driving the SUV when her car was shot at. Charmaine Turner was attempting to avoid what the police described as a “makeshift roadblock that was manned by numerous armed individuals” during protests stemming from the Atlanta police killing of Rayshard Brooks last month.

Conley’s lawyer has reportedly said that while his client was present and armed at the protest, he was not the person who fired the fatal shots into Charmaine Turner’s car.

“It was chaos, and everybody was shooting at one time,” Jackie Patterson, Conley’s attorney, told local news outlet 11 Alive.

Patterson described Conley as nothing more than a witness to the shooting.

“He was on the scene of that shooting and he saw what happened, but he didn’t, at any time shoot at that vehicle,” Patterson said.

At a press conference Monday pleading with the public to help identify Secoriea’s killer(s), Turner’s father said no one would be called a “snitch” because his daughter was not in the streets. Instead, he said, people who share with lawyers or police any information they may have about the shooting will be “labeled as a hero because you’re doing what’s right.”

A warrant for Conley’s arrest was issued on Tuesday.

A private funeral for Secoriea Turner was being held Wednesday at New Calvary Missionary Baptist Church.

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information becomes available.

