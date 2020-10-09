LOCAL NEWS: Dick’s Sporting Goods Looking For Area Seasonal Employees

If you are looking for employment during the upcoming Holiday season, you might be in luck.
Dick’s Sporting Goods is having a big “signing day” on Oct. 14 where they are looking for a lot of help.
From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:
They are looking to hire employees at the following locations:
-
Aurora
-
Westlake
-
Strongsville
-
Lyndhurst
-
North Olmsted
-
Mentor
-
Parma
Potential employees can apply online here and must visit at one of the above locations on Oct. 14 for a job interview.
Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland
First and Second Picture Courtesy of Al Bello and Getty Images
