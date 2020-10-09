LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

If you are looking for employment during the upcoming Holiday season, you might be in luck.

Dick’s Sporting Goods is having a big “signing day” on Oct. 14 where they are looking for a lot of help.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

They are looking to hire employees at the following locations:

Aurora

Westlake

Strongsville

Lyndhurst

North Olmsted

Mentor

Parma

Potential employees can apply online here and must visit at one of the above locations on Oct. 14 for a job interview.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Al Bello and Getty Images

LOCAL NEWS: Dick’s Sporting Goods Looking For Area Seasonal Employees was originally published on wzakcleveland.com