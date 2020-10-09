CLE
LOCAL NEWS: Dick's Sporting Goods Looking For Area Seasonal Employees

If you are looking for employment during the upcoming Holiday season, you might be in luck.

Dick’s Sporting Goods is having a big “signing day” on Oct. 14 where they are looking for a lot of help.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

They are looking to hire employees at the following locations:

  • Aurora

  • Westlake

  • Strongsville

  • Lyndhurst

  • North Olmsted

  • Mentor

  • Parma

Potential employees can apply online here and must visit at one of the above locations on Oct. 14 for a job interview.

 

Thursday morning, the front offices and Head Coaches of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Browns, and Cleveland Indians announced the development of a sports alliance with the mission of creating a sustainable and direct strategy to address social injustice facing the city of Cleveland and all Northeast Ohio communities. "We have an extraordinary opportunity to make a lasting impact on society and the Cavaliers are committed to help bring about change. The social and economic disparity in our community reveals some ugly truths, and Coach Bickerstaff and I are honored to be at the table to address these issues with such a prominent group of our peers. We never take for granted our place in the fabric of Cleveland and hopefully our coming together inspires others to join us."Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman said. The mission of the alliance is to focus on improving the relationship between law enforcement and its citizens, encouraging nonpartisan voting activities, and increasing the opportunities for quality education for everyone. Source. The news comes one day after the Milwaukee Bucks kicked off the NBA the playoff game boycott on Wednesday to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake. While the fate of the NBA's season looms, both the Lakers and the Clippers have voted to end the season early.

LOCAL NEWS: Dick’s Sporting Goods Looking For Area Seasonal Employees  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

