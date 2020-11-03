Rep. Tim Ryan Wins Ohio’s 13th Congressional District

CLOSE
According to the AP, Incumbent Democrat Rep. Tim Ryan has won Ohio’s 13th Congressional District against former state representative Republican Christina Hagan.
Ryan is currently serving his ninth term.
