Ohio Cop Placed On Temporary Paid Leave After Fatally Shooting Black Man Holding A Cell Phone

A second Black man was shot and killed by police on Tuesday in Columbus, Ohio, just weeks after the tragic shooting of Casey Goodson, Jr., who was shot while holding a sandwich.
The 47-year-old victim was reportedly holding a cell phone when he was struck, according to the Associated Press. Strangely, body cameras were not activated leading up to the shooting, but were activated directly after.
Columbus police have not released the name of the officer or the victim of the shooting, but the officer was temporarily relieved from duty with pay. Police say the name of the victim will not be released until the family is notified and the footage is reviewed.
Dash camera on the officer’s car was not activated, but police state procedure does not mandate dash camera be turned on for non-emergencies, the AP reports.
The move to relieve the officer came when Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther demanded swift action after the body camera being switched off was made public.
“While it is very early in the investigation, there is one fact that disturbs me greatly,” Ginther said in a news conference Tuesday, according to WOSU. “The officer involved did not turn on their body-worn camera until after the shooting.”
“If you’re not going to turn on your body-worn camera, you cannot serve and protect the people of Columbus,” Ginther continued.
“The Division invested millions of dollars in these cameras for the express purpose of creating a video and audio record of these kinds of encounters,” said Columbus Police Chief Thomas Quinlan. “They provide transparency and accountability, and protect the public, as well as officers, when the facts are in question.”
The only piece of evidence that remains was retrieved through a 60-second “look back” function, which captured the shooting without audio. Body cameras have the ability to render about 30 seconds or a minute of footage, but only begin recording audio and footage when the camera is activated.
Ginther said the footage will be released within 24 hours.
According to police, the shooting happened around 1:37 p.m. when officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle. The non-emergency call described a man sitting in a vehicle who turned it off and on several times.
When officers arrived they found a man inside of a garage who “walked toward the officer with a cell phone in his left hand.” Police claim they could not see his right hand.
The officer eventually fired, and the man died an hour later at a local hospital. There were no weapons recovered at the scene.
The unidentified victim was visiting someone at the home.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation. Mayor Ginther asked U.S. Attorney Dave DeVillers, to review the case for civil rights violations.
Casey Goodson Jr.’s Mother Speaks Out About Son ‘Murdered In Cold Blood’ By Ohio Cop
FBI Joins Investigation Of Casey Goodson Jr. After New Disturbing Details Emerge Of Police Shooting
This is 27 year old Antwan Gilmore. He was killed YESTERDAY by DC police. The cop found him asleep in his car, tapped on the window, and immediately fired multiple shots and killed him. pic.twitter.com/cYUgNuR47m 38 YEAR OLD DETROIT BLACK MAN SHOT IN BACK 8X AND KILLED IN CRESCENT CITY CA. OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING? #BlackLivesMatter: 22-year-old Tory Brown was gunned down by officers who said he had a warrant out of Clayton County for violation of probation, and that he refused to comply.https://t.co/l5SWDJqQcl pic.twitter.com/ccoimuy9W9 he was only 21 years old, he refused to leave a parking lot and they shot him 24 times. his name was ryan leroux, we need to get him justice. pic.twitter.com/0C63gketSS Demetrius Stanley was murdered by plain clothes police officers two nights ago. They came in an unmarked van and were stalking the outside of Demetrius’ family home. He went outside to check and they shot him from inside their car. They never ID themselves. #ripmeech#blackpower pic.twitter.com/qYL1GHNsho 27-year old Ashton Pinke was shot-and-killed by Mesquite Police Department officers, today. Investigators report he charged with a “knife and a club” following a 911 hang-up call by a screaming woman. Family members question the report. Our full story airs on @FOX4 at 9/10. pic.twitter.com/SD2AAK76p3 BREAKING: The man fatally shot by a deputy today in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, was Andrew Brown. At 5 @wsbtv: the family of 35 year old Matthew Williams are demanding that body camera footage of his shooting death be released. Dekalb police shot & killed Williams at his home Monday. They say he lunged at officers with a knife. Family say he was running away from officers pic.twitter.com/Ky4ssoYTFp JUSTICE FOR MCHALE ROSE! Xzavier Hill's family deserves justice. Virginia laws do not require the VSP to release footage, nor to wear body cameras. He was 18, and his whole life was ahead of him. Man shot to death in Police involved shooting in Newark is identified as 39 year old Carl Dorsey III. https://t.co/hdtmb6w0Il An attorney who has represented the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor says he is now working for the family of Andre' Hill, the man killed by a Columbus police officer early Tuesday.https://t.co/9yXaqYKHfu Joshua Feast was fatally shot in the BACK by La Marque PD officer Jose Santos as he was running away, posing no threat. Witnesses report Santos refused to render aid to Joshua after shooting him AND then kicked his body, already debilitated by the bullet. #JusticeForJoshuaFeast pic.twitter.com/zO46PCsGzO A Florida sheriff's officer shot and killed two Black teens, A.J. Crooms and Sincere Pierce. MOTHER SPEAKS: Cynthia Green of #Cocoa speaks out about her son 18 yr old Sincere Pierce, shot and killed in deputy involved double shooting last Friday. Says she isn’t getting answers and still hasn’t seen her son’s body. @MyNews13 #News13Brevard pic.twitter.com/hYFxZEOqz6 Then they murdered Walter Wallace JR. #justiceforwalterwallace pic.twitter.com/JdCBgmMVl3 The Texas police officer who fatally shot Jonathan Price has been arrested and charged with murder. His bail has been set at 1 million dollars. I'm glad. RIP Jonathan, rest in power. pic.twitter.com/Mw5GMQX0Eb Say his name #deonkay The killing of Daniel Prude by Rochester police officers is unacceptable, and we need real answers for why this happened and why it took so long to come out. Yesterday in SA cops killed Sergeant Damian Lamar Daniels in front of his home. His family asked the Red Cross to get him to the VA. This is #DijonKizzee, 29 yrs old and shot and killed by LA Sheriffs after being stopped for a bike violation. Cops handcuffed his lifeless body. While police investigations can drag on for months/years, cops have already claimed he ran away, and dropped clothes and a gun. #BLM pic.twitter.com/pM6mQfWLeQ in an attempt to disperse crowds, #DavidMcAtee, a louisville bbq chef known for serving cops free meals, was shot and killed by the police last night. he was unarmed. not only were the officers’ bodycams off, but they also left his body on the street for 12 hours. This is #GeorgeFloyd speaking to the youth before he died. pic.twitter.com/sMV8YOoTlQ The GBI is investigating an OIS involving the Evans County Sheriff's Office and Yassin Mohamed. Mohamed is deceased. https://t.co/KwJi3e1YDc pic.twitter.com/2LQNnEhWOE Montgomery County Police Tweet Video Of Cop Shooting Finan H. Berhe In Maryland https://t.co/HzNV24ZpZB The City of Minneapolis has reached a $795,000 settlement with the family of Terrance Franklin, fatally shot by officers in 2013.https://t.co/ewKclYB2Pg pic.twitter.com/JzMIl7USoh They murdered my cousin. How do you have someone in handcuffs and in a seat belt and shoot them multilpe times.All cops aren't bad but those were. I will fight with the last breath in me for justice. William Green was a family man, a working man. Funny. Loving. Love and miss you. pic.twitter.com/PhM3a6C7uj This is a 2019 mugshot of the murder suspect Cobb police shot & killed today. Samuel Mallard, 19, was previously arrested for impersonating officers a half dozen times. In the 2020 case, the GBI says he’s involved in a murder/robbery. CCPD says there are other suspects. @wsbtv https://t.co/7EfuVQLmNB pic.twitter.com/ttWg5HjFkj Grand jury rules fatal officers' shooting of Devon Bailey was justified. https://t.co/MHXYQn87aH Former Officer Robert Olsen killed Anthony Hill over four years ago and was finally convicted (not of murder). Will get get the Amber Guyger treatment? #AnthonyHillhttps://t.co/HZVf3tOEOL BREAKING NEWS OUT OF SOUTH BEND: Please join the family of Jamarion Robinson and community organizations on 8/5 to demand #justiceforjam #justiceforjamarion #76shots pic.twitter.com/wpVAoqmiQA Gregory Hill, Jr. - the family of Greg Hill grants permission to use these photos to honor Greg or tell his story. pic.twitter.com/uhn1RbEQBv This is Jaquavion Slaton, the 20-year-old who was was shot & killed by Fort Worth Police on Sunday. Community demanding release of body camera video, but FWPD hasn’t said when/if that will happen. #WFAA pic.twitter.com/iakQyWrRCl One of six officers who fired at Willie McCoy had killed unarmed man in 2018 || Via: Guardian https://t.co/CjrSIa8r1Z Family of D’Ettrick Griffin, man fatally shot by police while trying to steal an unmarked cruiser, is suing City of Atlanta and officer involved https://t.co/4oBbxFAvoF pic.twitter.com/0KMeVwST9I Security guard Jemel Roberson was holding down a shooting suspect when police burst in and shot Roberson instead. pic.twitter.com/zNsYvQMRg8 #NCCU remembers Fallen Eagle, Mr. DeAndre Ballard. A vigil will be held on Sun., 9/23, 11 a.m., in the A.E. Student Union lobby. https://t.co/4rnPAX1wlG #SoarInPeace pic.twitter.com/RZZxKJaivh The young man who was killed by a Dallas police officer in his own apartment this morning has been identified as 26-year-old Botham Jean. He worked at the PwC firm in Downtown Dallas. https://t.co/oyjHMdMXVv pic.twitter.com/uSvJWJ062e Please, do not forget #BlackLivesMatter #StephonClark pic.twitter.com/474DSVBGLm DeJuan Guillory #TakeAKnee4Me pic.twitter.com/SrSaweU6dY Patrick Harmon was shot and killed by police in Salt Lake City, Utah. The district attorney says the shooting was "legally justified." pic.twitter.com/zYBOwlTzRb Friends and family of Jonathan Heart aka Sky Young, a young #homeless man killed last Sunday at a Walgreens in #Hollywood for allegedly shoplifting, gather tonight to remember the 20-year-old. pic.twitter.com/uiMRiFnutq Dash cam footage of police killing Maurice Granton Jr. has been released. His family says it proves that he was unarmed pic.twitter.com/YLAM7my1ny
117 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
117 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. Antwan Gilmore
1 of 116
2. Robert Anderson, 38
2 of 116
38YR OLD ROBERT ANDERSON FROM DETROIT, MICHIGAN.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting #newsroom #community #news #ca…https://t.co/6O4kSFS7il https://t.co/ujKUbfxHzX
3. Tory Brown, 22
3 of 116
4. Ryan LeRoux, 21
4 of 116
5. Leneal Frazier, 40
Source:Getty
5 of 116
6. Demetrius Stanley, 31
6 of 116
7. Ashton Pinke, 27
7 of 116
8. Andrew Brown, 42
8 of 116
Deputies were serving a search warrant when Brown was shot while driving away, witnesses say.
Neighbors say they heard anywhere from 6 to 8 shots. https://t.co/w7dyIQ5zdX
9. Matthew Williams, 35
9 of 116
10. Daunte Wright, 20
Source:Twitter/@MeritLaw
10 of 116
11. Marvin D. Scott III, 26
Source:GoFundMe
11 of 116
12. Kurt Reinhold, 42
Source:Getty
12 of 116
13. McHale Rose, 19
13 of 116
Mchale was killed by 4 officers within hours of the killing of Dreasjon Reed. Because of this, his story has gotten clouded and we need awareness! Mchale was a personal friend of mine and the sweetest boy ever. He & his family deserve justice! pic.twitter.com/SutjQn4fjy
14. Xzavier Hill, 18
Source:Change.org
14 of 116
NAACP: Justice For Xzavier - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/a30fgNP9mk via @Change
15. Frederick Cox, 18
Source:Facebook/Tenicka Shannon
15 of 116
16. Patrick Warren Sr.
Source:Patrick Warren Jr.
16 of 116
17. Carl Dorsey III, 39
17 of 116
18. Dolal Idd, 23
Source:GoFundMe
18 of 116
19. Andre' Hill, 47
19 of 116
20. Joshua Feast
20 of 116
21. Maurice Gordon
Source:Mercury LLC
21 of 116
22. Casey Goodson Jr.
Source:Walton + Brown, LLP
22 of 116
23. Rodney Applewhite
Source:Ben Crump
23 of 116
24. A.J. Crooms
24 of 116
Here's what we know so far: pic.twitter.com/A8FRNS93L6
25. Sincere Pierce
25 of 116
26. Walter Wallace Jr.
26 of 116
27. Marcellis Stinnette, teen killed by police in Waukegan, Illinois
Source:Twitter
27 of 116
28. Jonathan Price
28 of 116
29. Deon Kay
29 of 116
Say his name #deonkay
Say his name #deonkay
Say his name #deonkay
Say his name #deonkay
He just turned 18 and @DCPoliceDept murdered him pic.twitter.com/NjyGxYB8ar
30. Daniel Prude
30 of 116
Trained medical professionals should respond to mental health crises, not armed officers. pic.twitter.com/EPhH9inn1x
31. Damian Daniels
31 of 116
He had a legal gun on his hip that he never removed. He didn’t want to go and he struggled when they tried to force him.
So they killed him. pic.twitter.com/q6U7OSXb6D
32. Dijon Kizzee
32 of 116
33. Trayford Pellerin
Source:GoFundMe
33 of 116
34. David McAtee
34 of 116
say his name. pic.twitter.com/kqOPku8iuQ
35. Natosha “Tony” McDade
35 of 116
36. George Floyd
36 of 116
37. Yassin Mohamed
37 of 116
38. Finan H. Berhe
38 of 116
39. Sean Reed
Source:Twitter
39 of 116
40. Steven Demarco Taylor
Source:S. Lee Merritt
40 of 116
41. Ariane McCree
Source:The Herald/YouTube
41 of 116
42. Terrance Franklin
42 of 116
43. Miles Hall
Source:KRON4
43 of 116
44. Darius Tarver
Source:S. Lee Merritt
44 of 116
45. William Green
45 of 116
46. Samuel David Mallard, 19
46 of 116
47. Kwame "KK" Jones, 17
Source:facebook
47 of 116
48. De’von Bailey, 19
48 of 116
49. Christopher Whitfield, 31
49 of 116
50. Anthony Hill, 26
50 of 116
51. De'Von Bailey, 19
51 of 116
52. Eric Logan, 54
52 of 116
Two lawyers representing the estate of 54-year-old Eric Logan, who was shot and killed by a South Bend police officer, have sued that officer, Sgt. Ryan O'Neill and Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
The suit was filed in federal court today.
(READ THREAD) pic.twitter.com/frOpKFQIAV
53. Jamarion Robinson, 26
53 of 116
54. Gregory Hill Jr., 30
54 of 116
55. JaQuavion Slaton, 20
55 of 116
56. Ryan Twyman, 24
56 of 116
57. Brandon Webber, 20
57 of 116
58. Jimmy Atchison, 21
58 of 116
59. Willie McCoy, 20
59 of 116
60. Emantic "EJ" Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., 21
60 of 116
61. D’ettrick Griffin, 18
61 of 116
62. Jemel Roberson, 26
Source:false
62 of 116
63. DeAndre Ballard, 23
Source:false
63 of 116
64. Botham Shem Jean, 26
Source:false
64 of 116
65. Antwon Rose Jr., 17
Source:false
65 of 116
66. Robert Lawrence White, 41
Source:false
66 of 116
67. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24
Source:Getty
67 of 116
68. Ramarley Graham, 18
Source:Getty
68 of 116
69. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31
Source:Getty
69 of 116
70. Trayvon Martin, 17
Source:Getty
70 of 116
71. Wendell Allen, 20
Source:Getty
71 of 116
72. Kendrec McDade, 19
Source:Getty
72 of 116
73. Larry Jackson Jr., 32
Source:Getty
73 of 116
74. Jonathan Ferrell, 24
Source:Getty
74 of 116
75. Jordan Baker, 26
Source:Getty
75 of 116
76. Victor White lll, 22
Source:Getty
76 of 116
77. Dontre Hamilton, 31
Source:Getty
77 of 116
78. Eric Garner, 43
Source:Getty
78 of 116
79. John Crawford lll, 22
Source:Getty
79 of 116
80. Michael Brown, 18
Source:Getty
80 of 116
81. Ezell Ford, 25
Source:Getty
81 of 116
82. Dante Parker, 36
Source:Getty
82 of 116
83. Kajieme Powell, 25
Source:Getty
83 of 116
84. Laquan McDonald, 17
Source:Getty
84 of 116
85. Akai Gurley, 28
Source:Getty
85 of 116
86. Tamir Rice, 12
Source:Getty
86 of 116
87. Rumain Brisbon, 34
Source:Getty
87 of 116
88. Jerame Reid, 36
Source:Getty
88 of 116
89. Charly Keunang, 43
Source:Getty
89 of 116
90. Tony Robinson, 19
Source:Getty
90 of 116
91. Walter Scott, 50
Source:Getty
91 of 116
92. Freddie Gray, 25
Source:Getty
92 of 116
93. Brendon Glenn, 29
Source:Getty
93 of 116
94. Samuel DuBose, 43
Source:Getty
94 of 116
95. Christian Taylor, 19
Source:Getty
95 of 116
96. Jamar Clark, 24
Source:Getty
96 of 116
97. Mario Woods, 26
Source:Getty
97 of 116
98. Quintonio LeGrier, 19
Source:Getty
98 of 116
99. Gregory Gunn, 58
Source:Getty
99 of 116
100. Akiel Denkins, 24
Source:Getty
100 of 116
101. Alton Sterling, 37
Source:Getty
101 of 116
102. Philando Castile, 32
Source:Getty
102 of 116
103. Terrence Sterling, 31
Source:Getty
103 of 116
104. Terence Crutcher, 40
Source:Getty
104 of 116
105. Keith Lamont Scott, 43
Source:Getty
105 of 116
106. Alfred Olango, 38
Source:Getty
106 of 116
107. Jordan Edwards, 15
Source:Getty
107 of 116
108. Stephon Clark, 22
Source:false
108 of 116
109. Danny Ray Thomas, 34
Source:false
109 of 116
110. DeJuan Guillory, 27
Source:false
110 of 116
111. Patrick Harmon, 50
111 of 116
112. Jonathan Hart, 21
112 of 116
113. Maurice Granton, 24
113 of 116
114. Julius Johnson, 23
114 of 116
115. Jamee Johnson, 22
Source:S. Lee Merritt
115 of 116
116. Michael Dean, 28
Source:S. Lee Merritt
116 of 116
This is 27 year old Antwan Gilmore. He was killed YESTERDAY by DC police. The cop found him asleep in his car, tapped on the window, and immediately fired multiple shots and killed him. pic.twitter.com/cYUgNuR47m— Olayemi Olurin (@msolurin) August 27, 2021
38 YEAR OLD DETROIT BLACK MAN SHOT IN BACK 8X AND KILLED IN CRESCENT CITY CA. OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING?
#BlackLivesMatter: 22-year-old Tory Brown was gunned down by officers who said he had a warrant out of Clayton County for violation of probation, and that he refused to comply.https://t.co/l5SWDJqQcl pic.twitter.com/ccoimuy9W9— NewsOne (@newsone) August 25, 2021
he was only 21 years old, he refused to leave a parking lot and they shot him 24 times. his name was ryan leroux, we need to get him justice. pic.twitter.com/0C63gketSS— quinn (@irlquinn) July 21, 2021
Demetrius Stanley was murdered by plain clothes police officers two nights ago. They came in an unmarked van and were stalking the outside of Demetrius’ family home. He went outside to check and they shot him from inside their car. They never ID themselves. #ripmeech#blackpower pic.twitter.com/qYL1GHNsho— B.L.A.C.K. Outreach (@blackoutreachsj) June 2, 2021
27-year old Ashton Pinke was shot-and-killed by Mesquite Police Department officers, today. Investigators report he charged with a “knife and a club” following a 911 hang-up call by a screaming woman. Family members question the report. Our full story airs on @FOX4 at 9/10. pic.twitter.com/SD2AAK76p3— David Sentendrey (@DavidSFOX4) May 5, 2021
BREAKING: The man fatally shot by a deputy today in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, was Andrew Brown.
At 5 @wsbtv: the family of 35 year old Matthew Williams are demanding that body camera footage of his shooting death be released. Dekalb police shot & killed Williams at his home Monday. They say he lunged at officers with a knife. Family say he was running away from officers pic.twitter.com/Ky4ssoYTFp— Justin Gray (@JustinGrayWSB) April 14, 2021
JUSTICE FOR MCHALE ROSE!
Xzavier Hill's family deserves justice. Virginia laws do not require the VSP to release footage, nor to wear body cameras. He was 18, and his whole life was ahead of him.
Man shot to death in Police involved shooting in Newark is identified as 39 year old Carl Dorsey III. https://t.co/hdtmb6w0Il— The Tornado News (@TheTornadoNews) January 6, 2021
An attorney who has represented the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor says he is now working for the family of Andre' Hill, the man killed by a Columbus police officer early Tuesday.https://t.co/9yXaqYKHfu— NBC4 Columbus (@nbc4i) December 24, 2020
Joshua Feast was fatally shot in the BACK by La Marque PD officer Jose Santos as he was running away, posing no threat. Witnesses report Santos refused to render aid to Joshua after shooting him AND then kicked his body, already debilitated by the bullet. #JusticeForJoshuaFeast pic.twitter.com/zO46PCsGzO— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) December 12, 2020
A Florida sheriff's officer shot and killed two Black teens, A.J. Crooms and Sincere Pierce.
MOTHER SPEAKS: Cynthia Green of #Cocoa speaks out about her son 18 yr old Sincere Pierce, shot and killed in deputy involved double shooting last Friday. Says she isn’t getting answers and still hasn’t seen her son’s body. @MyNews13 #News13Brevard pic.twitter.com/hYFxZEOqz6— Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) November 17, 2020
Then they murdered Walter Wallace JR. #justiceforwalterwallace pic.twitter.com/JdCBgmMVl3— BLM Philly (@BLMPhilly) November 13, 2020
The Texas police officer who fatally shot Jonathan Price has been arrested and charged with murder. His bail has been set at 1 million dollars. I'm glad. RIP Jonathan, rest in power. pic.twitter.com/Mw5GMQX0Eb— ~𝓣𝓮𝓷𝓪𝓬𝓲𝓸𝓾𝓼 𝓣𝓮𝓪𝓱~ (@TeahCartel) October 6, 2020
Say his name #deonkay
The killing of Daniel Prude by Rochester police officers is unacceptable, and we need real answers for why this happened and why it took so long to come out.
Yesterday in SA cops killed Sergeant Damian Lamar Daniels in front of his home. His family asked the Red Cross to get him to the VA.
This is #DijonKizzee, 29 yrs old and shot and killed by LA Sheriffs after being stopped for a bike violation. Cops handcuffed his lifeless body. While police investigations can drag on for months/years, cops have already claimed he ran away, and dropped clothes and a gun. #BLM pic.twitter.com/pM6mQfWLeQ— Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) September 1, 2020
in an attempt to disperse crowds, #DavidMcAtee, a louisville bbq chef known for serving cops free meals, was shot and killed by the police last night. he was unarmed. not only were the officers’ bodycams off, but they also left his body on the street for 12 hours.
This is #GeorgeFloyd speaking to the youth before he died. pic.twitter.com/sMV8YOoTlQ— Dr Boyce Watkins (@drboycewatkins1) May 27, 2020
The GBI is investigating an OIS involving the Evans County Sheriff's Office and Yassin Mohamed. Mohamed is deceased. https://t.co/KwJi3e1YDc pic.twitter.com/2LQNnEhWOE— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) May 9, 2020
Montgomery County Police Tweet Video Of Cop Shooting Finan H. Berhe In Maryland https://t.co/HzNV24ZpZB— World Congress 🌎 On Faith & Justice (@JMcCorrySpeaks) May 9, 2020
The City of Minneapolis has reached a $795,000 settlement with the family of Terrance Franklin, fatally shot by officers in 2013.https://t.co/ewKclYB2Pg pic.twitter.com/JzMIl7USoh— KARE 11 (@kare11) February 14, 2020
They murdered my cousin. How do you have someone in handcuffs and in a seat belt and shoot them multilpe times.All cops aren't bad but those were. I will fight with the last breath in me for justice. William Green was a family man, a working man. Funny. Loving. Love and miss you. pic.twitter.com/PhM3a6C7uj— Liv 👸🏾 (@liv__03) January 28, 2020
This is a 2019 mugshot of the murder suspect Cobb police shot & killed today. Samuel Mallard, 19, was previously arrested for impersonating officers a half dozen times. In the 2020 case, the GBI says he’s involved in a murder/robbery. CCPD says there are other suspects. @wsbtv https://t.co/7EfuVQLmNB pic.twitter.com/ttWg5HjFkj— Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) January 17, 2020
Grand jury rules fatal officers' shooting of Devon Bailey was justified. https://t.co/MHXYQn87aH— Scott Kilbury (@SKilburyFOX21) November 14, 2019
Former Officer Robert Olsen killed Anthony Hill over four years ago and was finally convicted (not of murder). Will get get the Amber Guyger treatment? #AnthonyHillhttps://t.co/HZVf3tOEOL— NewsOne (@newsone) October 25, 2019
BREAKING NEWS OUT OF SOUTH BEND:
Please join the family of Jamarion Robinson and community organizations on 8/5 to demand #justiceforjam #justiceforjamarion #76shots pic.twitter.com/wpVAoqmiQA— Tiff Roberts (@shedefendsit) July 27, 2017
Gregory Hill, Jr. - the family of Greg Hill grants permission to use these photos to honor Greg or tell his story. pic.twitter.com/uhn1RbEQBv— John M. Phillips (@JohnPhillips) June 1, 2018
This is Jaquavion Slaton, the 20-year-old who was was shot & killed by Fort Worth Police on Sunday. Community demanding release of body camera video, but FWPD hasn’t said when/if that will happen. #WFAA pic.twitter.com/iakQyWrRCl— Teresa Woodard (@twoodard8) June 10, 2019
One of six officers who fired at Willie McCoy had killed unarmed man in 2018 || Via: Guardian https://t.co/CjrSIa8r1Z— SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) February 23, 2019
Family of D’Ettrick Griffin, man fatally shot by police while trying to steal an unmarked cruiser, is suing City of Atlanta and officer involved https://t.co/4oBbxFAvoF pic.twitter.com/0KMeVwST9I— CBS46 (@cbs46) February 8, 2019
Security guard Jemel Roberson was holding down a shooting suspect when police burst in and shot Roberson instead. pic.twitter.com/zNsYvQMRg8— HuffPost (@HuffPost) November 14, 2018
#NCCU remembers Fallen Eagle, Mr. DeAndre Ballard. A vigil will be held on Sun., 9/23, 11 a.m., in the A.E. Student Union lobby. https://t.co/4rnPAX1wlG #SoarInPeace pic.twitter.com/RZZxKJaivh— N.C. Central University (@NCCU) September 21, 2018
The young man who was killed by a Dallas police officer in his own apartment this morning has been identified as 26-year-old Botham Jean. He worked at the PwC firm in Downtown Dallas. https://t.co/oyjHMdMXVv pic.twitter.com/uSvJWJ062e— FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) September 7, 2018
Please, do not forget #BlackLivesMatter #StephonClark pic.twitter.com/474DSVBGLm— Zendaya (@Zendaya) March 27, 2018
DeJuan Guillory #TakeAKnee4Me pic.twitter.com/SrSaweU6dY— Faces Of Injustice (@takeaknee4me) October 12, 2017
Patrick Harmon was shot and killed by police in Salt Lake City, Utah. The district attorney says the shooting was "legally justified." pic.twitter.com/zYBOwlTzRb— NBC News (@NBCNews) October 7, 2017
Friends and family of Jonathan Heart aka Sky Young, a young #homeless man killed last Sunday at a Walgreens in #Hollywood for allegedly shoplifting, gather tonight to remember the 20-year-old. pic.twitter.com/uiMRiFnutq— Jasmyne Cannick (@Jasmyne) December 9, 2018
Dash cam footage of police killing Maurice Granton Jr. has been released. His family says it proves that he was unarmed pic.twitter.com/YLAM7my1ny— NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 26, 2018
