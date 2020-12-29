Celebrity News
We Remember: Celebrity Deaths 2020

We Remember: Celebrities Who Died In 2020
This year, we bid farewell to numerous celebrities. Some goodbyes were harder than others.

At the beginning of the year, we mourned the loss of Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant who tragically died in a helicopter crash alongside 7 others. Over the summer, we said goodbye to Naya Rivera and Chadwick Boseman.

We also endured the loss of political icons like Congressman and Civil Rights Leader John Lewis and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Join us as we remember the talent, smiles, and voices we lost in 2020 by scrolling through our Celebrity Deaths 2020 gallery above.

