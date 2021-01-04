CLE
The Browns Get Their TikTok On After Win Over The Steelers [VIDEO]

There was much to dance about as fans in The City of Cleveland yesterday were gone to tell it on the mountain, over the hills and everywhere that the Cleveland Browns had won, 24-22 over the Steelers.  Not just any victory over long time rivals Pittsburgh Steelers, but thee victory that removed the curse of not making the NFL playoffs since 2002, the historic NFL longest active postseason drought is now over.  Que the choir.

So what did our beloved Cleveland Browns do when they hit the locker room after one of their greatest victories in a long time?  Got their TikTok on!!  (see video below)

Multiple Browns players appeared to poke fun at Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster by performing the same TikTok dance that Smith-Schuster and several Pittsburgh players made headlines for following their win over the Indianapolis Colts last week.  Read More

