LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Auto Show to Return in 2021 at New Venue

The Cleveland Auto Show will go on as the popular event will take place at a new location and date for 2021.

It will open on Dec. 3 at the Huntington Convention Center in Downtown Cleveland. That date will be specifically for “media and automotive industry employees.”

The public will be allowed into the Auto Show, an area favorite since 1903, starting on Dec. 4 and will have until Dec. 12 to see the different vehicles that will be on displayed. Just in time for the Holiday season.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

“With so many changes and hardships throughout 2020, we are very excited to bring one of Cleveland’s favorite events downtown later this year,” says Joey Huang, chairman of the Cleveland Auto Show and owner of the Great Lakes Auto Network, in a news release. “You’ll still be able to see everything under one roof, making shopping comparisons in a no-pressure environment but with an all-new layout inside the Cleveland Convention Center.” The show will feature new vehicles, including from the 2022 lineup, as well as the popular Ride N’ Drives.

Admission is $16 for adults, with $13 for those who buy their tickets online, and free for children six and under.

Hours for the Auto Show right now will be 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. every day, with the exception of Sunday, when it it will start at 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

