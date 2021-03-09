Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Teyana Taylor Gave Birth To The Same Beautiful Baby Twice, And We’re In Love

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
Teyana Taylor's Birthday Party

Source: Johnny Louis / Getty

We already know that Teyana Taylor’s cup of talents runneth over. She can sing, dance, act, direct, produce and design but apparently she’s also skilled at creating carbon copies of the same baby. In an instagram post, the married mother of two shared a few photos of her mini me’s.

Teyana started with a photo of her eldest daughter, Junie. The 5-year-old preschooler is no stranger to striking a pose behind the camera. In fact, Junie has taken a page out of her mama’s book when it comes to entertainment. Bursting with personality, Teyana Taylor often uploads videos of her first born daughter cracking jokes, doing model walks, and smizing with her eyes.

Just when you thought this family couldn’t get any more beautiful, Teyana dropped another photo of baby Rue Rose.

In the post she wrote, “Look who got her ears pierced and think she allllllaaaaattttt?! Well… she is allatttt! Happy 6months my beautiful Rue Rose! I’m so obsessed with you 🌹 😍😍😍😍 🌹

How could you NOT be obsessed with that little face? She is perfect and an exact replica of her big sis, Junie. Teyana makes near-perfect children. They’ve acquired every beautiful feature from their mother’s face!

The Shumperts have been giving the public marriage goals for a little over 4 years. They’ve easily become one of our favorite Black celebrity families. When it comes to highlighting Black love, we are able to see the dedication and overwhelming support that Teyana and Iman offer one another. Love to see it! What do you think? Aren’t the Shumpert girls adorable?

DON’T MISS…

Teyana Taylor Gifts Taraji P. Henson A PrettyLittleThing X Teyana Fashion Box And Serves Body-Ody!

Teyana Taylor Launches Her First Collection With PLT As Their Creative Director

Why Artists Like Teyana Taylor Need Their Roses Now

Teyana Taylor Gave Birth To The Same Beautiful Baby Twice, And We’re In Love  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On WERE-AM 1490:
A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis
24 photos
Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 2 years ago
02.08.21

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
02.08.21

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 3 years ago
03.28.18

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
02.08.21

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
10.09.17

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close