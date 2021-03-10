CLE
HomeCLE

A 3rd Stimulus Payment Is On The Way, Here’s Who Qualifies

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
Partial view on a US Treasury payment check

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

As of March 10th, Americans are a step closer to receiving a second stimulus check due to the economic state.  But who qualifies for a second stimulus check?

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

If you qualified for the last stimulus payment, it is not guaranteed that you will receive this round of stimulus payments.  This time Americans that qualify will receive $1,400 but some could receive less.  Here is a breakdown of the criteria for the third stimulus payment to Americans.

  • Anyone with an adjusted gross income of $75,000 or less qualifies to receive the full $1,400.  Joint filers with an adjusted gross income of $150,000 or less for joint filers will qualify to receive the full $2,800
  • Anyone with an adjusted gross income-earning up to $80,000 or joint filers earning up to $160,000 will qualify but for a reduced stimulus amount.
  • Parents will qualify for an increased Child Tax Credit worth up to $3,000 per child.  Parents with a child under the age of 6 will receive a tax credit of $3,600 for 2021.

It is expected that payments will start being deposited into bank accounts in the next couple of weeks.

source

The Latest:

LLC Twitter Trends After Stimmy Payments Appear, The Clowning Is Immense

15 photos Launch gallery

LLC Twitter Trends After Stimmy Payments Appear, The Clowning Is Immense

Continue reading LLC Twitter Trends After Stimmy Payments Appear, The Clowning Is Immense

LLC Twitter Trends After Stimmy Payments Appear, The Clowning Is Immense

[caption id="attachment_938449" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: athima tongloom / Getty[/caption] It’s early in 2021 but already, the faux financial expert collective best known as LLC Twitter is off to a roaring start. After one Twitter user gave some explosively bad advice on how to flip a portion of the new $600 stimulus payments into six figures, folks online have been clowning LLC Twitter ferociously. Twitter user @yungnique_RMF hopped on the social media network on Friday (Jan. 2) and listed out a series of tips that would surely land someone in the slammer. “Take $150 out your Stimulus. Go get you a LLC. Now you own your own Business. Now go online and get the 5k small business grant(SBA). That’s how you turn $150 into 5k. Now you have 5k and your own Business. Take out a credit card in your Business name. Use half then pay it off,” read the first tweet. As the thread continued, it only got worse. “Make your Business credit perfect. Everytime you spend a $1 file it under the Business. End of the yr file those Taxes. Pay those Taxes. Start living good. All off $150 Thank me later.. This is FREE GAME,” @yungnique_RMF added in the thread while sharing links. Almost immediately, folks began chiming in and blowing holes in the theory laid out by @yungnique_RMF. For starters, the application fees for beginning a business varies from state to state, and grants aren’t given out like candy at Halloween, something a few actual financial experts and business owners explained carefully in their replies. To be somewhat fair, starting your own business is a smart plan if you intend to follow all the rules and guidelines properly and not go for this illegal microwave method of fast cash. Because Twitter is the place it is, folks have been firing up the thread with quote tweet joke reactions that are too funny to ignore. We’ve got those replies below. — Photo: Getty

A 3rd Stimulus Payment Is On The Way, Here’s Who Qualifies  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 2 years ago
02.08.21

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
02.08.21

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 3 years ago
03.28.18

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
02.08.21

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
10.09.17

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close