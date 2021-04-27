Former Officer Who Fatally Shot Tamir Rice Wants His Job Back

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Timothy Loehmann, the former Cleveland police officer responsible for the 2014 shooting death of Tamir Rice, has filed an appeal with the Ohio Supreme Court to return to duty.

Responding to a call that described a male with a gun, Loehmann shot Rice almost immediately after arriving on the scene. Rice, holding a toy pellet gun, was struck in the abdomen and died the following day.

Loehmann was fired in 2017, not for killing 12-year-old Rice, but for providing false information on his job application.

Attorneys for Loehmann filed the appeal last week. Earlier this year, a state appellate court dismissed an appeal citing a police union’s failure to serve notice on outside attorneys hired by the city. 7 photos