LOCAL NEWS: Arthur Treacher’s in Garfield Heights Shuts Down Operations

One of the two remaining locations of a fast-food giant that was really popular in the 1970’s has closed down for good.
The Arthur Treacher’s Fish and Chips in Garfield has officially pulled the plug on its operations after June 12.
From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:
Owner Ben Vittoria said the decision to shutter the seafood house was not an easy one, but that, like many other restaurants in the area, he recently had trouble finding enough employees.
Vittoria had owned the Treacher’s franchise locally since 2001. He also owns and operates the Treacher’s in Cuyahoga Falls, which remains open and is now the only location left not only in the Cleveland and Akron area, but also the U.S.
The brand, however, is being revived by Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs as a ghost kitchen across the nation. No word yet if any will pop up in Northeast Ohio.
As for the Garfield Heights location, which had “been open since 1978,” it was the last remaining Treacher’s operation in Cleveland. The spot is for sale as a phone number was recently posted on the storefront window, though it is unclear if the restaurant could make a comeback or if something else will go in that spot.
Will you miss the Arthur Treacher’s in Garfield Heights?
Click here to read more.
Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland
First Picture Courtesy of bastilaga banowati and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of LauriPatterson and Getty Images
Joseline Hernandez Gets Twitter Hot & Bothered With Fully Nude TV Scene
Joseline Hernandez Gets Twitter Hot & Bothered With Fully Nude TV Scene
1.
1 of 15
😩🤷🏽♀️ when my baby @balisticbeats got with the baddest bitch, he knew who I was then, so don’t act like you don’t know who I am now… still the BADDEST!! 😝 Y’all go tune in to my hit show #JoselinesCabaretAtlanta on @The_ZeusNetwork NOW!! Link in bio. pic.twitter.com/V4insyT52B— Joseline Hernandez (@MsJoseline) June 14, 2021
2.
2 of 15
All them girls on that Joseline show be naked? I might have to watch an episode or 2, for research purposes— Voice (@Tdollass) June 14, 2021
3.
3 of 15
Joseline is a different type of crazy #JoselinesCabaretAtlanta pic.twitter.com/3wxE1daHBS— Tiffany (@Tiff_U_Blessed) June 14, 2021
4.
4 of 15
Wait!! Joseline has some nice boobs!! #JoselinesCabaretAtlanta pic.twitter.com/w6iZ9opoEC— Helmet of Salvation. Breastplate of Righteousness (@AshleyShyMiller) June 14, 2021
5.
5 of 15
Joseline went straight nude wth lol— Highly Favored✨ (@thelifeofv1) June 14, 2021
6.
6 of 15
Me every Sunday after watching Joseline’s Cabaret 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lGBckb0qal— Jay.Nedaj (@slaynedaj) June 14, 2021
7.
7 of 15
Joseline’s Cabaret really is the best show on Zeus I’m sorry I love the bad girls but Baddies ATL is just….not giving what it was supposed to have gave 😭 pic.twitter.com/CW8fvR8oIK— UnknownPopularity?! (@_BigNis) June 14, 2021
8.
8 of 15
I’m hollering at Joseline w/ her tittys out 😂😂😂😂 #JoselineCabaret pic.twitter.com/MaXvNnPB1v— El Nino (@ElNinoMang) June 15, 2021
9.
9 of 15
Joseline’s Cabaret is a ghetto hot mess show about her groomin the strippers/ porn stars to pimp them out eventually but it’s entertaining AF and everybody signed up to be there so I don’t even feel bad for them. Y’all knew what it was— 🍼 Milk Marie (@__PeachyKey) June 15, 2021
10.
10 of 15
Joseline looks amazing naked #JoselineCabaret— JONEL (@SoMilli_) June 15, 2021
11.
11 of 15
It’s joseline being naked in this pool 😩😍😍😍— daj🤎 (@dajsoraw) June 14, 2021
12.
12 of 15
Joseline's Cabaret is highkey interesting hold awn…..— Challan (@challxn) June 15, 2021
13.
13 of 15
My man watches Joseline’s cabaret w/ me & ik deep down he’s fuxkin w/ it just as much as me 😂😂😂😂— KingKylie👑 (@itsGingerSnapss) June 15, 2021
14.
14 of 15
welcome to joseline’s cabaret.....you’re eby desire will be furfilled..... pic.twitter.com/LNOzWo7auI— miss williams if ya nasty (@kyndoggydog) June 14, 2021
15.
15 of 15
Joseline got booty buck naked on this episode. I LOVE THIS.— shymrdo. (@kiaasymonee) June 14, 2021
LOCAL NEWS: Arthur Treacher’s in Garfield Heights Shuts Down Operations was originally published on wzakcleveland.com