CLE
HomeCLE

LOCAL NEWS: Arthur Treacher’s in Garfield Heights Shuts Down Operations

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
Beer Battered Fish and Chips

Source: LauriPatterson / Getty

One of the two remaining locations of a fast-food giant that was really popular in the 1970’s has closed down for good.

The Arthur Treacher’s Fish and Chips in Garfield has officially pulled the plug on its operations after June 12.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Owner Ben Vittoria said the decision to shutter the seafood house was not an easy one, but that, like many other restaurants in the area, he recently had trouble finding enough employees.

Vittoria had owned the Treacher’s franchise locally since 2001.  He also owns and operates the Treacher’s in Cuyahoga Falls, which remains open and is now the only location left not only in the Cleveland and Akron area, but also the U.S.

The brand, however, is being revived by Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs as a ghost kitchen across the nation.  No word yet if any will pop up in Northeast Ohio.

As for the Garfield Heights location, which had “been open since 1978,” it was the last remaining Treacher’s operation in Cleveland.  The spot is for sale as a phone number was recently posted on the storefront window, though it is unclear if the restaurant could make a comeback or if something else will go in that spot.

Will you miss the Arthur Treacher’s in Garfield Heights?

 

Click here to read more. 

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of bastilaga banowati and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of LauriPatterson and Getty Images

Joseline Hernandez Birthday Bash Day Party

Joseline Hernandez Gets Twitter Hot & Bothered With Fully Nude TV Scene

15 photos Launch gallery

Joseline Hernandez Gets Twitter Hot & Bothered With Fully Nude TV Scene

Continue reading Joseline Hernandez Gets Twitter Hot & Bothered With Fully Nude TV Scene

Joseline Hernandez Gets Twitter Hot & Bothered With Fully Nude TV Scene

[caption id="attachment_3753705" align="aligncenter" width="939"] Source: Prince Williams / Getty[/caption] Fans of Joseline's Cabaret got an eye full during the latest episode of the reality television series. The self-appointed "Puerto Rican Princess" has been known to show a little skin in the past, but this go round, Joseline Hernandez took it all off in an uncensored scene that quickly began trending on Twitter. || RELATED: Wendy Williams and Joseline Hernandez Face Off on TV || || RELATED: Joseline Hernandez Reveals Worst Reality TV Moments || Following the episode's premiere, Hernandez took to Twitter to celebrate her trending triumph. Of course, social media had lots to say about the show's scantily clad pool scene. https://twitter.com/MsJoseline/status/1404430276059615240?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1404430276059615240%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&amp;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hotnewhiphop.com%2Fjoseline-hernandez-goes-fully-nude-on-her-show-twitter-reacts-news.133895.html See a censored version of the now infamous nude scene in the gallery, plus Twitter's reaction to the latest episode of Joseline's Cabaret.

LOCAL NEWS: Arthur Treacher’s in Garfield Heights Shuts Down Operations  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Latest
DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…
 2 years ago
02.08.21
Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66
 2 years ago
02.08.21
In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…
 3 years ago
02.08.21
Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…
 3 years ago
03.28.18
RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…
 3 years ago
02.08.21
Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway
 3 years ago
02.08.21
WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…
 3 years ago
02.08.21
Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…
 4 years ago
10.09.17
Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…
 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…
 4 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close