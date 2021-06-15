LOCAL NEWS: Arthur Treacher’s in Garfield Heights Shuts Down Operations

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

One of the two remaining locations of a fast-food giant that was really popular in the 1970’s has closed down for good.

The Arthur Treacher’s Fish and Chips in Garfield has officially pulled the plug on its operations after June 12.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Owner Ben Vittoria said the decision to shutter the seafood house was not an easy one, but that, like many other restaurants in the area, he recently had trouble finding enough employees.

Vittoria had owned the Treacher’s franchise locally since 2001. He also owns and operates the Treacher’s in Cuyahoga Falls, which remains open and is now the only location left not only in the Cleveland and Akron area, but also the U.S.

The brand, however, is being revived by Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs as a ghost kitchen across the nation. No word yet if any will pop up in Northeast Ohio.

As for the Garfield Heights location, which had “been open since 1978,” it was the last remaining Treacher’s operation in Cleveland. The spot is for sale as a phone number was recently posted on the storefront window, though it is unclear if the restaurant could make a comeback or if something else will go in that spot.

Will you miss the Arthur Treacher’s in Garfield Heights?

