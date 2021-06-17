Civil Rights & Social Justice
Justice For Mikayla Miller: Black And Brown Politicians Demand Independent Investigation Into Teen's Death

A letter to the district attorney addressed whether the 16-year-old "was driven to suicide due to bullying because of her race and sexual orientation.”

A group of Black and brown elected officials from Massachusetts is demanding that there be an independent investigation into the death of Mikayla Miller, a 16-year-old Black girl whose controversial hanging in a Boston suburb two months ago was ruled a suicide despite claims that she may have been lynched.

The 13 politicians, led by Democratic Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, crafted a letter and sent it to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office appealing for an investigation into whether Miller’s death was a hate crime. The overtones of homophobia and racism have been looming over the death of Miller, who identified as LGBTQ.

The letter, sent Wednesday, specifically calls for an investigation to determine if Mikayla “was driven to suicide due to bullying because of her race and sexual orientation.”

Mikayla Miller, found dead hanging from tree in Hopkinton, Massachusetts

Mikayla Miller | Source: Twitter / Violence In Boston

Ryan’s office declined to comment about the letter when asked by the Boston Globe. While her office’s investigation into Mikayla’s death remains open, that’s not who the 13 politicians want to investigate the matter, their letter said without making a recommendation about which agency should handle the case.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey previously said last month that her office has the authority to open an independent inquiry, but would not make a decision until after Ryan’s office concludes its open investigation.

“[Mikayla] and her family deserve our support, protection and also full investigation,” Healey said at the time.

A medical examiner ruled Mikayla died from suicide more than a month after a jogger found her hanging in a wooded area of Hopkinton near her home.

One advocacy group and Mikayla’s family have suggested the teenager she was targeted and beaten to death by a group of white teens.

Numerous calls for an independent investigation have rung from groups like the American Civil Liberties Union and local organizers. The politicians’ letter is the latest demand for the same.

Protesters have called for Ryan’s resignation, pressured her office to turn the case over to the FBI and claimed the district attorney’s office has mishandled the investigation.

The case is likened to the mysterious deaths of other Black teens whose communities feel justice went unserved. In Illinois, questions still remain around the death of Kenneka Jenkins, a 19-year-old who was found dead in a walk-in freezer at the Crowne Plaza Hotel located in Rosemont on Sept. 10, 2017. And in Georgia, the family of Kendrick Johnson has received renewed interest after a Georgia sheriff announced law enforcement would be reinvestigating his 2013 death after the 17-year-old was found dead in a gym mat.

[caption id="attachment_3955069" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Drew Angerer / Getty[/caption] It's been a different kind of social distancing as protesters across the globe have united separately to demand racial and social justice as Black people continue to be killed with apparent impunity. Protesters joined again on Saturday to chant and hold signs reminding the world that Black Lives Matter as demonstrations and rallies against racism dotted countries across the map following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day. https://twitter.com/codly2010/status/1269315836201906179?s=20 The image of now-fired Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin looking smugly at bystanders record him on video while warning he was killing Floyd has proven too much to ignore for people with any semblance of empathy. Floyd's death seems to have inspired people nation to nation to speak out against the scourge of racism that has tainted societies for centuries. The protests have shined a light on the public health issues of racism and police violence and what is increasingly their deadly combination in the face of a pandemic that's infecting and killing Black people at a faster rate than anyone else. [caption id="attachment_3955077" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Healthcare workers and others rally at Harborview Medical Center before marching to City Hall during the Doctors For Justice protest Saturday in Seattle. | Source: David Ryder / Getty[/caption] His death prompted immediate protests and violent clashes with law enforcement while others looted and burned down local establishments along with a police precinct. And while protests were still being held in cities and states, Washington, D.C., was bracing Saturday for additional groups of protesters to descend on the nation's capital and make sure the racist president can hear them loud and clear. Saturday was also the twelfth straight day of protests taking place in the U.S. [caption id="attachment_3955081" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Bari, Italy | Source: Donato Fasano / Getty[/caption] One of the ironic consequences of the protests has been how police violence appears to have been increased despite the protests being because of police violence. Much of it has been one-sided as police respond with violence first. https://twitter.com/Hamid_Taheri1/status/1269340546775912448?s=20 Protesters have been seriously injured and brutalized by police, including a 75-year-old man in Buffalo, New York, recovering from a serious head injury when officers violently shoved the unarmed elderly activist to the ground. https://twitter.com/nyclawgrrrl/status/1268726277785223168?s=20 Justin Howell suffered brain damage and a reported fractured skull after being shot in the head with bean bag rounds by a cop at a protest in Austin, Texas. Clips of the scene show cops shooting at volunteer paramedics and protesters carrying Howell’s limp body to get medical attention. [caption id="attachment_3955079" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Lisbon, Portugal. | Source: NurPhoto / Getty[/caption] The result has been heightened outrage at the treatment of Black people by law enforcement as well as society at large. It's forced white people to take good, hard looks at themselves to determine the roles they play in perpetuating or pushing back against racism. [caption id="attachment_3955067" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Maja Hitij / Getty[/caption] It's also prompted some leaders to take dramatic stances in favor and against Black Lives Matter. One mayor in Mississippi blamed Floyd for his own death while the mayor of Washington, D.C. decided she would let her actions speak words for her by having "BLACK LIVES MATTER" painted on a street leading up to the White House. https://twitter.com/selasavitout/status/1269312475427598338?s=20 Scroll down to see more powerful images of people across the world protesting racism and police violence against Black people.

