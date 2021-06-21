CLE
LOCAL NEWS: Kohl's Planning to Add More Employees at Its Northeast Ohio Locations!!!

One of the biggest retail chains is on a hiring spree and that includes locations in the Cleveland and Northeast Ohio area.

Kohl’s is seeking to add thousands to their stores nationwide and locally.

If you are seeking employment someone, you are in luck.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The all-store hiring event is from Thursday, June 24 through Saturday, June 26 from 11. a.m. to 7 p.m. local time.

Cleveland Kohl’s stores will be hiring all positions including retail sales and operational associates.

Applicants can either have their job interview over the phone or in-person at any of the store’s locations.

More information can be found here.

 

Click here to read more.

 

