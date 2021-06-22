CLE
CAVS: Remembering The 2016 Championship Parade in Downtown Cleveland Five Years Later

LeBron James seemed to not only have a vision, but a prediction, when he joined the Cleveland Cavaliers for a second stint back in 2014 after a few years with the Miami Heat.

“For me, I’ve had a vision of boats and floats going down E. 9th Street in a parade,” the kid from Akron once said.

Thankfully, in 2016, his dream finally came true in The Land after the Cavs went from being down by their west coast rivals, the Golden State Warriors, as Steph Curry and his crew were up 3-1 in the NBA Finals.

Then the Cavs pulled off the unthinkable as they made a huge comeback to win it all during Game 7 on June 19 of 2016.

Soon, it was time for a parade to celebrate the Cavs’ victory a few days later!

It was a day Downtown Cleveland would never forget.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

Just as James prophesized, floats filled E. 9th street and made their way around town in front of what’s become widely accepted to be 1.3 million fans. J.R. Smith was shirtless, Tyronn Lue was rappingKyrie Irving was drinking and Kevin Love was carrying not one, but two, WWE championship belts.

James would follow the festivities up with a speech at Mall B near the Convention Center and Music Hall that would top all speeches on that day:

“I’m nothing without the group behind me, man. I’m nothing without the coaching staff. I’m nothing without the city. You guys are unbelievable,” James said. “And these guys told me I’ve got to turn around. So I’m nothing without y’all. I love all y’all. I love all y’all, and, s—, let’s get ready for next year.”

Here is a look back at the parade below!

What memories do you have of the Cavs 2016 Championship Parade?

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Diamond Images and Getty Images

First and Third Video Courtesy of YouTube, NBA and WKYC 3News Cleveland

Second Video Courtesy of Instagram and WKYC 3News Cleveland

