Former Officer Derek Chauvin Sentenced To 22.5 Years For Murder Of George Floyd

On Friday (June 25), former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin learned exactly how long he will be imprisoned for the May 2020 murder of George Floyd.

Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 270 months – 22 and a half years – for the murder of George Floyd, with 199 days credit for time already served. Even though Chauvin was found guilty of three counts, under Minnesota law, he could only be sentenced on the most serious crime — second-degree murder.

“I ask about him all the time,” Gianna Floyd said of her father during her victim impact statement. “I miss him and I love him.”

The seven-year-old was the first of four family members to speak during Chauvin’s sentencing. When asked what she would do if she ever saw her dad again, she replied, “I want to play with him.”

Floyd’s nephew, Brandon Williams, asked that the maximum penalty be imposed.

“What was going through your head when you had your knee on my brother’s neck?” Terrence Floyd asked Chauvin. Like Williams, he asked that his brother’s murderer receive the maximum sentence.

Philonise Floyd says nightmares of his older brother begging for his life haunt him to this day.

“George’s life mattered.” Philonise said. “My family and I have been given a life sentence, we will never be able to get George back.”

 

Hours before Chauvin was sentenced, Judge Peter Cahill denied the defense’s motion for a new trial and opted against a hearing regarding allegations of jury misconduct. Previously, the defense had asked for probation and sought a retrial ahead of an expected appeal. Chauvin’s lawyer has argued that his client was deprived of a fair trial because of prosecutorial and jury irregularities.

He faced up to 30 years in prison for the second-degree murder conviction, up to 25 years for third-degree murder and up to 10 years for second-degree manslaughter and/or a $20,000 fine. A ruling last month acknowledged aggravating factors at play when Floyd was murdered, which made additional time a possibility for the disgraced officer.

It has been a long – and highly publicized – road to justice for friends and family of Floyd. His killing, which led to global protests concerning race, social equality and the deadly use of force, may have likely gone uncontested had it not been for cellphone footage that captured his fatal encounter with police.

“This case is exactly what you thought when you saw it first, when you saw that video. It is exactly that. You can believe your eyes,” prosecuting attorney Steve Schleicher said. “This wasn’t policing. This was murder.”

Chauvin’s trial began March 8, 2021. The trial was significant in that it was the first time a Minnesota judge approved the filming of a full criminal trial. The jury consisted of six white people and six people of color, who unanimously found him guilty on three counts: unintentional second-degree murder; third-degree murder; and second-degree manslaughter.

Another landmark courtroom moment: Chauvin became the first white Minnesotan police officer to be convicted of murdering a black person.

Following his April 2021 conviction, Judge Cahill agreed to accept a prosecution motion to revoke Chauvin’s bail and Chauvin was taken back into police custody. Three other officers – Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao – have pleaded not guilty to charges of aiding and abetting. Their trial is set for March 2022.

A former warden at a California prison told the Law & Crime website that it won’t be easy to keep Chauvin safe after he’s sentenced.

“One could argue that Derek Chauvin is America’s most hated person,” Cameron Lindsay said. “So therefore, the Minnesota Department of Corrections will have a challenge in terms of ensuring his safety and security.”

The crime, coverage and fallout surrounding Floyd’s killing has made a lifelong impact on all parties involved.

On June 11, Darnella Frazier, the Minnesota teen who stopped to record the final moments of George Floyd’s life, was awarded an honorary Pulitzer Prize. The video aided a global activist movement denouncing police brutality and systemic racism, and was critical evidence in Chauvin’s trial.

Frazier was given a “special citation” by the committee, who in the announcement cited the footage as an example of “the crucial role of citizens in journalists’ quests for truth and justice.”

 

Frazier was 17 years old when she recorded Chauvin and other officers restraining Floyd on the ground. The clip helped change the narrative surrounding police misconduct, and videos stemming from the incident were viewed more than 1.2 billion times in the 12 days following Floyd’s death. On the one year anniversary of the murder, Frazier said the events she witnessed that day have forever changed the way she views the world.

“This is my truth.” She captioned the post. “[One] year anniversary. Rest in peace to George Floyd.”

[caption id="attachment_4173778" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Glenn Koenig / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 6:45 a.m. ET, July 13, 2021 — While death is inevitably a part of life, that truth doesn't make it any easier to say goodbye to those who have died. MORE: Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks We Lost In 2020 Keep reading to learn more about the notable Black lives that we've lost in 2021. Charlie Robinson, the ubiquitous character actor of the stage and screen who played an untold number of roles that were all memorable, including a clerk on the hit 1980s sitcom, "Night Court," has died at the age of 75. Variety reported that Robinson died Sunday (July 11) following complications from cardiac arrest and cancer. https://twitter.com/johnlarroquette/status/1414788088438480901?s=20 Robinson enjoyed a career on the big and small screens that spanned 50 years, beginning in 1971 with the film, "Drive He Said," and lasting up until the months before his death with multiple films in post-production this year, according to IMDB.com. The Houston native enrolled in acting school back in the 1960s in his hometown before moving to Hollywood to begin his career in Tinseltown. Robinson played Mac on "Night Court" from 1984-1992 and was known for his perfectly timed quips. https://youtu.be/4TiaIBx56bw One of Robinson's co-stars on "Night Court," Marsha Warfield, eulogized him on Twitter after learning of his death. "Oh, no! I'm so sorry to read this," Warfield tweeted on Monday. "Charlie Robinson was one of the great ones. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, fans and all whose lives he touched. Rest well, Charlie, I thought you'd live forever." Robinson also played a number of other roles in cult classics, like his performance as Nate in "Set It Off," the 1996 movie starring Jada Pinkett, Queen Latifah and Vivica Fox as bank robbers. Robinson's character famously lent Pinkett's character money under less than favorable circumstances in order to help her brother pay for college. https://twitter.com/djtonyh/status/1414764810475130884?s=20 Other notable performances by Robinson include roles in "Antwon Fisher," "Sugar Hill" and "Malevolence." Robinson's final performance was released earlier this year with a play called, "Some Old Black Man." Co-starring Wendell Pierce, the play focuses on themes of racial discrimination. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kRJMqQ7eY-g Pierce recalled Robinson fondly in a tweet on Monday. "It only took 27 days and we created a lifetime," Pierce tweeted. "Charlie Robinson and I quarantined together during this pandemic to create a play and in that short time we created a lifetime of friendship. A special bond, like the father and son, we portrayed in the play. We had a mission." https://twitter.com/WendellPierce/status/1414759105659478016?s=20 Keep reading to learn more about some of the other notable Black people who have died this year.

