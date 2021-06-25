Former Officer Derek Chauvin Sentenced To 22.5 Years For Murder Of George Floyd

On Friday (June 25), former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin learned exactly how long he will be imprisoned for the May 2020 murder of George Floyd.
|| RELATED: Derek Chauvin Mandated To 23 Hour Solitary Confinement ||
|| RELATED: Derek Chauvin Juror Defends Attending March On Washington ||
Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 270 months – 22 and a half years – for the murder of George Floyd, with 199 days credit for time already served. Even though Chauvin was found guilty of three counts, under Minnesota law, he could only be sentenced on the most serious crime — second-degree murder.
“I ask about him all the time,” Gianna Floyd said of her father during her victim impact statement. “I miss him and I love him.”
The seven-year-old was the first of four family members to speak during Chauvin’s sentencing. When asked what she would do if she ever saw her dad again, she replied, “I want to play with him.”
Floyd’s nephew, Brandon Williams, asked that the maximum penalty be imposed.
“What was going through your head when you had your knee on my brother’s neck?” Terrence Floyd asked Chauvin. Like Williams, he asked that his brother’s murderer receive the maximum sentence.
Philonise Floyd says nightmares of his older brother begging for his life haunt him to this day.
“George’s life mattered.” Philonise said. “My family and I have been given a life sentence, we will never be able to get George back.”
Hours before Chauvin was sentenced, Judge Peter Cahill denied the defense’s motion for a new trial and opted against a hearing regarding allegations of jury misconduct. Previously, the defense had asked for probation and sought a retrial ahead of an expected appeal. Chauvin’s lawyer has argued that his client was deprived of a fair trial because of prosecutorial and jury irregularities.
He faced up to 30 years in prison for the second-degree murder conviction, up to 25 years for third-degree murder and up to 10 years for second-degree manslaughter and/or a $20,000 fine. A ruling last month acknowledged aggravating factors at play when Floyd was murdered, which made additional time a possibility for the disgraced officer.
It has been a long – and highly publicized – road to justice for friends and family of Floyd. His killing, which led to global protests concerning race, social equality and the deadly use of force, may have likely gone uncontested had it not been for cellphone footage that captured his fatal encounter with police.
“This case is exactly what you thought when you saw it first, when you saw that video. It is exactly that. You can believe your eyes,” prosecuting attorney Steve Schleicher said. “This wasn’t policing. This was murder.”
Chauvin’s trial began March 8, 2021. The trial was significant in that it was the first time a Minnesota judge approved the filming of a full criminal trial. The jury consisted of six white people and six people of color, who unanimously found him guilty on three counts: unintentional second-degree murder; third-degree murder; and second-degree manslaughter.
Another landmark courtroom moment: Chauvin became the first white Minnesotan police officer to be convicted of murdering a black person.
Following his April 2021 conviction, Judge Cahill agreed to accept a prosecution motion to revoke Chauvin’s bail and Chauvin was taken back into police custody. Three other officers – Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao – have pleaded not guilty to charges of aiding and abetting. Their trial is set for March 2022.
A former warden at a California prison told the Law & Crime website that it won’t be easy to keep Chauvin safe after he’s sentenced.
“One could argue that Derek Chauvin is America’s most hated person,” Cameron Lindsay said. “So therefore, the Minnesota Department of Corrections will have a challenge in terms of ensuring his safety and security.”
The crime, coverage and fallout surrounding Floyd’s killing has made a lifelong impact on all parties involved.
On June 11, Darnella Frazier, the Minnesota teen who stopped to record the final moments of George Floyd’s life, was awarded an honorary Pulitzer Prize. The video aided a global activist movement denouncing police brutality and systemic racism, and was critical evidence in Chauvin’s trial.
Frazier was given a “special citation” by the committee, who in the announcement cited the footage as an example of “the crucial role of citizens in journalists’ quests for truth and justice.”
Frazier was 17 years old when she recorded Chauvin and other officers restraining Floyd on the ground. The clip helped change the narrative surrounding police misconduct, and videos stemming from the incident were viewed more than 1.2 billion times in the 12 days following Floyd’s death. On the one year anniversary of the murder, Frazier said the events she witnessed that day have forever changed the way she views the world.
“This is my truth.” She captioned the post. “[One] year anniversary. Rest in peace to George Floyd.”
SEE ALSO:
Ruling On Derek Chauvin’s ‘Prolonged’ Kneeling Could Mean Longer Prison Sentence
Chauvin’s Conviction Is Accountability For One Officer, Not Vindication Of A Corrupt System
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021
1. Matima "Swavy" Miller, social media star, 19Source:GoFundMe 1 of 60
2. Suzzanne Douglas, actress, 64Source:Getty 2 of 60
3. Abdalelah Haroun, track and field star, 24Source:Getty 3 of 60
4. Consuewella Dotson Africa, MOVE leader, 67
4 of 60
Heartbroken to learn that Consuewella Africa passed away today. She was arrested on Aug 8, 1978 w/ the MOVE 9 + spent 16 yrs in prison. May 13th, 1985, her daughters Netta and Tree were murdered. 2 mos ago, we learned Penn Museum held hostage Tree's remains. And now she is gone pic.twitter.com/nZSW7Yu2yE— Krystal Strong (@misskstrong) June 16, 2021
5. Martha White, civil rights activist, 99Source:Twitter 5 of 60
6. Sanyika Shakur ("Monster" Kody Scott), street gang leader-turned-motivational speaker, 57
6 of 60
Sanyika Shakur AKA Monster Kody Reportedly Dead At 57 https://t.co/CsVTu91c3e— Bossip (@Bossip) June 8, 2021
- @HipHopWired pic.twitter.com/Ogm05oYr8u
7. Clarence Williams III, actor, 81Source:Getty 7 of 60
8. Samuel Wright, actor, 74Source:Getty 8 of 60
9. Chi Modu, photographer, 54Source:Getty 9 of 60
10. Paul Mooney, comedian, writer, 79Source:Getty 10 of 60
11. Lee Evans, Olympic champion, 74Source:Getty 11 of 60
12. Frank McRae, actor and former NFL player, 80Source:Getty 12 of 60
13. Eugene Webb, NYC real estate broker, 102Source:Getty 13 of 60
14. Pervis Staples, singer, 85Source:Getty 14 of 60
15. Curtis Fuller, legendary jazz trombonist, 88Source:Getty 15 of 60
16. Henrietta Turnquest, pioneering Black woman politician, 73
16 of 60
MARTA is saddened by the passing of Henrietta Turnquest, who was appointed to the MARTA Board in 2003, the first African American woman to be appointed and serve on the MARTA Board of Directors. https://t.co/nTGaNeRfIk pic.twitter.com/CFdMRiFT9h— MARTA (@MARTAservice) May 4, 2021
17. Shock G, rapper-producer, 57Source:Getty 17 of 60
18. Antron Pippen, 33
18 of 60
19. Black Rob, rapper, 51Source:Getty 19 of 60
20. Gerren Taylor, model, 30Source:WENN 20 of 60
21. DMX, rapper, actor, 50Source:Getty 21 of 60
22. Midwin Charles, attorney, 47Source:Getty 22 of 60
23. Alcee Hastings, congressman, 84Source:Getty 23 of 60
24. Alvin Sykes, civil rights activist, 64Source:Kansas City Public Library 24 of 60
25. Sarah Obama, paternal step-grandmother of Barack Obama, 99Source:Getty 25 of 60
26. Craig "muMs" Grant, poet-actorSource:Getty 26 of 60
27. Elgin Baylor, NBA legend, 86Source:Getty 27 of 60
28. Yaphet Kotto, actor, 8128 of 60
29. Reggie Warren, singer, 52Source:Getty 29 of 60
30. Jo Thompson, muscian-singer, 92
30 of 60
Jo Thompson broke racial barriers during the decades she played the piano and sang to audiences from Detroit’s top supper clubs to ones in Cuba, New York, London and Paris during the 1950s. https://t.co/9GGN8Njdx4— The Detroit News (@detroitnews) March 11, 2021
31. Paul H. Brock, journalist, 89
31 of 60
Today we are mourning the passing of @NABJ Founding Executive Director Paul H. Brock. “Founder Brock played such an integral role in the success of NABJ,” said @Dorothy4NABJ. Read more about Founder Brock and his legacy by clicking here: https://t.co/NFYmKLa9nc pic.twitter.com/BxluBXKPGy— NABJ Headquarters @ #NABJ21 Aug. 18-21 (@NABJ) March 14, 2021
32. "Marvelous" Marvin Hagler, boxing legend, 66Source:Getty 32 of 60
33. Robert Ashby, military hero, 95Source:Getty 33 of 60
34. Obe Noir, rapper-activist, 31Source:Instagram 34 of 60
35. Marshall Latimore, journalist, 36Source:The Atlanta Voice 35 of 60
36. Lawrence Otis Graham, author, 59Source:Getty 36 of 60
37. Jahmil French, actor, 28Source:Getty 37 of 60
38. Bunny Wailer, reggae icon, 73Source:Getty 38 of 60
39. Irv Cross, legendary broadcaster, 81Source:Getty 39 of 60
40. Shelia Washington, founder, Scottsboro Boys Museum and Cultural Center, 61Source:William H. Hampton 40 of 60
41. Antoine Hodge, opera singer, 38Source:GoFundMe 41 of 60
42. Douglas Turner Ward, actor, Negro Ensemble Company co-founder, 90Source:WENN 42 of 60
43. Prince Markie Dee, rapper, 52Source:Getty 43 of 60
44. Vincent Jackson, former NFL star, 38Source:Getty 44 of 60
45. Danny Ray, MC who put cape on James Brown, 85Source:Getty 45 of 60
46. Frederick K.C. Price, evangelist, 89
46 of 60
"They know if we ever let these Black people get equality that they will take over they will be on top of everything" - Frederick K. C. Price pic.twitter.com/NYI11QgTEz— The Black Detour (@theblackdetour) February 12, 2021
47. Terez Paylor, sports journalist, 37Source:facebook 47 of 60
48. Mary Wilson, co-founder of The Supremes, 76Source:Getty 48 of 60
49. Karen Lewis, former Chicago Teachers Union president, 67Source:Getty 49 of 60
50. Leon Spinks, former heavyweight champion, 67Source:Getty 50 of 60
51. Dianne Durham, gymnast, 52Source:Getty 51 of 60
52. John Chaney, college basketball coaching legend, 89Source:Getty 52 of 60
53. Cicely Tyson, actresss, 96Source:Getty 53 of 60
54. Hank Aaron, MLB icon, 86Source:Getty 54 of 60
55. Duranice Pace, gospel singer, 62Source:Getty 55 of 60
56. Tim Lester, NFL star, 52Source:Getty 56 of 60
57. Bryan Monroe, former NABJ president, 55Source:Getty 57 of 60
58. Meredith C. Anding Jr., civil rights icon, 79
58 of 60
We are saddened to hear of the passing of Meredith Anding Jr., one of the Tougaloo College students who attempted to integrate the Jackson Municipal Library in 1961. Thank you for taking a stand for Freedom! Our thoughts and prayers are with the Anding family. pic.twitter.com/HC1tURbUd2— Medgar&MyrlieEversInstitute (@MMEI63) January 12, 2021
59. Eric Jerome Dickey, best-selling author, 59Source:Getty 59 of 60
60. Floyd Little, football legend, 78Source:Getty 60 of 60
Former Officer Derek Chauvin Sentenced To 22.5 Years For Murder Of George Floyd was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com