LOCAL NEWS: Some Detroit Shoreway Hot Spots on Cleveland’s West Side Are Reopening!

Here is some fantastic news coming out of Cleveland, particularly one of the city’s hottest neighborhoods.

The Capitol Theatre has announced it will open back up to the public later this year in August as “moviegoers” will be able to catch any of their showings at the Cleveland Cinemas branch in the Detroit Shoreway district.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

The theatre announced Friday that federal funds from the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant have been approved and it will cover the theater’s $50,000 costs to reopen safely and stay open after a more than year-long hiatus due to the pandemic.

More than $18,000 in donations were collected from the community.

The Capitol has also “added reclining seats to its two upper theaters” and is slated to open later in the summer.

Meanwhile, another popular establishment in the same area, Happy Dog, is preparing to welcome back customers and fans for the first time in over a year.

The hot dog and concert venue is opening back up to the public on June 25 “with limited hours and eventually will resume more normal schedule.”

According to the Happy Dog on Facebook, its first weekend back open is “officially SOLD OUT!

The reopening of both Dog and Capitol shows that people are ready to step out of their homes and apartments and into anywhere in Northeast Ohio.

At least you can now treat yourself to a nice hot dog either during a concert or either before or after a movie.

Click here to read more.

 

