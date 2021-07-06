CLE
HomeCLE

LOCAL NEWS: Ohio Supreme Court Upholds The Firing of The Officer Who Killed Tamir Rice

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
Protesters Gather in Cleveland to Protest Shooting of Tamir Rice

Source: Angelo Merendino / Getty

The former Cleveland Police officer responsible for the shooting and death a 12-year-old boy will not be able to get his job back.

Both Timothy Loehmann and the Cleveland Police union representing him got the verdict from the Ohio Supreme Court that they have declined to “accept the appeal of a lawsuit” brought by the union in hopes of getting Loehmann reinstated.

Loehmann is best known as the officer who shot and killed Tamir Rice, 12, after he was discovered playing with what turned out to be a pellet gun near a recreation center back in 2014.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

Attorneys for the union filed the appeal in April after the 8th District Court of Appeals earlier this year dismissed an appeal citing the police union’s failure to properly serve notice on outside attorneys hired by the city.

The decision effectively ends Loehmann’s efforts for reinstatement.

Samaria Rice, Tamir’s mother, had “filed a brief” to oppose the appeal.  She spoke more on the process back in the spring with WKYC 3News anchor Russ Mitchell.

Loehmann was fired from the CPD in 2017, though it was for “providing false information on his job application” as opposed to killing Rice.

He was new to the Cleveland Police when he and his partner arrived at Cudell Recreation Center on the west side.  Within seconds, Loehmann shot and killed Rice, even though, as a dispatcher told him and his partner, that “the gun could be a fake and the person might be a juvenile.”

Rice’s name has since been added to a list of victims that has inspired the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Angelo Merendino and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of YouTube and WKYC 3News Cleveland

LOCAL NEWS: Ohio Supreme Court Upholds The Firing of The Officer Who Killed Tamir Rice  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Latest
DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…
 2 years ago
02.08.21
Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66
 2 years ago
02.08.21
In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…
 3 years ago
02.08.21
Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…
 3 years ago
03.28.18
RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…
 3 years ago
02.08.21
Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway
 3 years ago
02.08.21
WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…
 3 years ago
02.08.21
Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…
 4 years ago
10.09.17
Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…
 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…
 4 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close