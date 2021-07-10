Jackie Robinson Foundation Receives $1.4M Endowment From Hess Corporation

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Barrier-breaking baseball legend Jackie Robinson left behind a legacy that will echo for generations to come and the foundation founded in his honor recently received a major donation to further its mission of empowering youth from disenfranchised communities to become the changemakers of tomorrow. The Hess Corporation awarded the Jackie Robinson Foundation with a $1.4 million grant.

Founded in 1973—a year after Robinson’s death—the nonprofit was designed to level the playing field in higher education by addressing the socio-economic barriers faced by youth from marginalized communities. Since its inception, the organization has awarded several scholarships and cultivated learning environments to help students thrive as they work towards advancing their education and building a solid foundation for their careers. Through all of its programming, the foundation keeps the importance of humanitarianism at its core; encouraging youth to use the knowledge they’ve garnered to evoke change in their communities. The foundation is also spearheading the creation of the New York City-based Jackie Robinson Museum; a space that will merge the past and present by highlighting Robinson’s journey and groundbreaking contributions and fostering crucial conversations about today’s societal issues.

The donation from the Hess Corporation will support the development of the museum and the creation of four-year scholarships. The company will also provide internships for JRF scholars. “The Jackie Robinson Foundation is extremely grateful for Hess Corporation’s generous investment in our mission. This extraordinary gift allows us to provide critical support to young leaders who go on to embrace the values embedded in the life and legacy of our namesake,” Della Britton, JRF President and CEO, said in a statement. “What’s more, Hess’ pledge to help bring to fruition the Jackie Robinson Museum also speaks to its commitment to promote equal opportunity and to challenge society to use history to inform a better future. We could not be more thrilled to partner with Hess Corporation.” John Hess, who serves as Chief Executive Officer at Hess, added the company is pleased to support a nonprofit that has worked to “promote the humanitarian values that defined Jackie Robinson’s life through higher education and leadership.”

News about the donation comes nearly a month after the foundation announced a partnership with WHOOP to provide JRF scholars with scholarships.

