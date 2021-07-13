Benji Brown Shares How He Came Up With The Characters KiKi & Fat Tasha [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Benji Brown Shares How He Came Up With The Characters KiKi & Fat Tasha

If you’ve been listening to the Rickey Smiley Morning Show for a while, you’ve heard KiKi and Fat Tasha.  Benji Brown is the voice behind your favorite characters!  Rickey realized he’s never formally introduced him so Benji shares his story. Hear his comedy journey, how he came up with the KiKi character, and what’s coming up for his career.

[caption id="attachment_4226607" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017 / Getty[/caption] “In My Feelings” is a great song but it’s about the world finds out who KiKi really is. According to Genius, KiKi is none other than a 24-year-old woman from Oakland named K’yanna Barber. She also happens to be KB in Drake’s song too. K’yanna and Drake briefly dated back in 2016. She’s the mother of a 4-year-old son named Kailen. https://twitter.com/tripleogyan/status/1016424607325118465 Check out our gallery to see just why K’yanna has Drake all in his feelings.

