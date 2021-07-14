LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Pose star MJ Rodriguez has become the first openly trans actress to be nominated for an Emmy in a leading acting category.

Rodriguez was nominated for outstanding lead actress for her role as Blanca Evangelista, according to PEOPLE Rodriguez has been a part of the series since its premiere in 2018. Pose ended its run on June 6, after three seasons.

This year, she has been nominated alongside Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country), Uzo Aduba (In Treatment) Emma Corrin (The Crown), Olivia Colman (The Crown), and Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale.)

In 2014, Laverne Cox became the first openly trans woman to be nominated for the award as a guest actress in a series. She would be nominated three times over the course of the series.

Last year, Rain Valdez of Razor Tongue’s was nominated for outstanding actress in a short-form comedy or drama series.

Rodriguez wasn’t the only star from Pose to receive a nod. Billy Porter was nominated for outstanding lead actor for his role as Pray Tell. This marks his second nomination. Porter won the award in 2019.

The series itself was nominated for outstanding drama.

Porter’s win caused a bit of controversy as people wondered why he, a gay man, was the only one receiving nominations in a show dominated by Black trans women.

Porter’s response left a lot to be desired. He told his costars to essentially wait their turn.

That wait would take two years to come to fruition for Rodriguez.

In May, Rodriguez told PEOPLE that Pose would “leave a lasting legacy” on generations to come. “It will never disappear, it will go down in history. I don’t think we’ll have the opportunity to do it again. I don’t think anyone will do it like us again. I’m saying that in all confidence.”

MJ Rodriguez First Trans Actress To Be Nominated For An Emmy was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com