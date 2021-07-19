Kid Cudi Cuts IG Comments Off Over Criticism Of His Painted Nails

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

When will the Internet world learn and understand that Kid Cudi does what he wants! The rapper gave a hard lesson to “fans” Saturday night by turning off his Instagram comments after harassment over his painted nails.

It’s 2021 and people still haven’t learned to mind their business. We’re in a day and age where things that were once unacceptable or deemed weird are now more of the norm. For instance, men carrying purses, men adding extensions to their hair, or even men wearing dresses. Do you remember when Kid Cudi graced the stage of Saturday Night Live back in April, rocking an Off-White spaghetti strap dress for his “Sad People” performance? News flash people; times are changing and you either have to get with the program or keep your negative and judgmental opinions to yourself.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

This obviously isn’t Cudi’s first run-in with tough criticism but the “Pursuit Of Happiness” rapper decided to address things directly and announced that fans could no longer offer their opinions on him via Instagram.

He made his official deactivated comments announcement after posting a pic of himself rocking a helmet while flashing a peace sign and two brightly painted nails. He also flat-out told people to “f*** off” and not buy his music if they have an issue with his choices.

“Turned my comments off on Instagram,” said Cudi. “Seems people really have a problem w/me painting my nails. I got tired of blockin so many accounts. I really need u to understand, if u dont like me doin this or anything I do, please dont buy my albums, dont come to my shows. F*** way off.”

Many fans replied back thanking Cudi for being an inspiration to them as well as praising him for ignoring the haters.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

At the end of the day, Cudi will ALWAYS be himself, and that’s honestly why his fans love him so much!

“If this is what I’m supposed to do, then so be it,” he continued. “I want to be a disruptor, I want to f*** s*** up. And it’s cool, because I’m also giving confidence to the kids and telling them to be themselves and do what they want to do.”

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

Kid Cudi Wore Virgil Abloh-Designed Dress on ‘SNL’, Honored Kurt Cobain & Chris Farley 9 photos Launch gallery Kid Cudi Wore Virgil Abloh-Designed Dress on ‘SNL’, Honored Kurt Cobain & Chris Farley 1. Kid Cudi wore a dress while performing on SNL tonight, honoring Kurt Cobain. pic.twitter.com/uVfNnvErC2 — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 11, 2021 1 of 9 1 of 9 2. Kid Cudi with a wonderful shirt choice on SNL. pic.twitter.com/4nNHrNizlO — Tim Donovan (@Ledfloyd13) April 11, 2021 2 of 9 2 of 9 3. Kid Cudi on SNL last night wearing a Chris Farley shirt, a Kurt Cobain-style cardigan, and an Off-White dress. pic.twitter.com/wfCigqqGAd — Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) April 11, 2021 3 of 9 3 of 9 4. 4 of 9 4 of 9 5. Candace Owens after she sees Kid Cudi wearing a dress on #SNL pic.twitter.com/Jxd8RspZQ6 — Andy Nguyen (@andyyngyyen) April 11, 2021 5 of 9 5 of 9 6. When Cudi showed up in that dress #snl pic.twitter.com/QdPkPA0MdA — Zoe 💖💜💙✡️ black lives matter (@zmcadler) April 11, 2021 6 of 9 6 of 9 7. Kid Cudi with the Chris Farley tee and Kurt Cobain green cardigan from Unplugged ensemble pic.twitter.com/YhzxNDFTKD — Will (@moistbill) April 11, 2021 7 of 9 7 of 9 8. Dear 35 and under twitter,



Kid Cudi style of dress was paying tribute to alternative rock legend Kurt Cobain, the lead singer of Nirvana. They were IT! #SNL pic.twitter.com/eLzAeqK6b0 — Carlos Harris (@carlosjharris) April 11, 2021 8 of 9 8 of 9 9. Pow pow https://t.co/V6if9P2Ip9 — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) April 11, 2021 9 of 9 9 of 9 Skip ad Continue reading Kid Cudi Wore Virgil Abloh-Designed Dress on ‘SNL’, Honored Kurt Cobain & Chris Farley Kid Cudi Wore Virgil Abloh-Designed Dress on ‘SNL’, Honored Kurt Cobain & Chris Farley [caption id="attachment_964473" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: NBC / Getty[/caption] Kid Cudi knows exactly what he’s doing. The rapper and actor was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live last night (April 10), and used his time in the spotlight to rock a Virgil Abloh-designed dress, and the big up the late Chris Farley and Kurt Cobain in the process. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PsagiYnmN_4 The episode was hosted by Carey Mulligan, and Kid Cudi performed “Tequila Shots” and “Sad People,” both from his latest album, Man on the Moon III: The Chosen. During the latter performance is when he is rocking a flowery spring dress courtesy of Abloh’s Off-White clothing brand. While performing “Sad People,” Cudi was rocking a green cardigan with a Chris Farley t-shirt. The choice in attire was a homage to Kurt Cobain, who rocked a similar cardigan during Nirvana’s OG MTV Unplugged set while the late Farley was one of the skit show’s most acclaimed members. The aforementioned dress was similar in look to Cobain rocked back in the day. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). https://twitter.com/real_zen1/status/1381111615395917824 See, Cudi knows what he’s doing. Salute. And you can be bet the homophobes and conservatives looking for something to be outrage about won’t. bother to do the knowledge. The last time Cudi performed on SNL was as a special guest of Kanye West back in 2018. Watch the performances above and below and peep some of the reactions to Cudi’s homages as well. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mr6Vyc_qYMg&t=3s DON'T MISS IT... Still Canceled?: Lil Mama “Hasn’t Heard Back” From Jay Z & Alicia Keys After Apologizing DMX Eulogized By Swizz Beatz [Video] New Music: Rihanna Hints At A New Song To Celebrate Billboard 200 Milestone HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE Continue reading Kid Cudi Wore Virgil Abloh-Designed Dress on ‘SNL’, Honored Kurt Cobain & Chris Farley

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Kid Cudi Cuts IG Comments Off Over Criticism Of His Painted Nails was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com