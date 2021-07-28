Gary’s Tea: R&B Singer’s Ex-Wife To Expose Their Marriage In A Memoir + This Couple Doesn’t Bathe

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Usher isn’t the only person who is standing a flourishing because his ex-wife, Tameka Foster has a lot to say. She’s set to release a memoir titled, “Here I Stand… in a Beautiful State” not only discussing her two-year. marriage with the R&B singer, but her life, and her struggles losing a child.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are getting backlash after sharing their shower routines, or the lack thereof. The two shared that they don’t value taking a shower for plenty of reasons. Gary has the couple’s shower rundown in the tea.

