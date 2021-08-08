Eunice Lee’s Confirmation Continues Biden Promise of Diverse Judiciary

The Senate dropped a Saturday surprise by confirming Eunice Lee to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Confirmed in a 50-47 vote, Lee will be the second Black woman to serve on the court. She is also the first former federal public defender to join the roster of judges.
White House Chief of Staff Ronald Klain tweeted that President Joe Biden had advanced more Black women to the U.S. Court of Appeals than any other president’s entire term with Lee’s confirmation. From the list of Biden nominated judges on Ballotpedia, Lee is the fourth Black woman to be confirmed to the U.S. Court of Appeals and the fifth to a federal judgeship overall.
According to Ballotpedia, approximately two dozen judges await advancement in the nomination process ranging from initial hearing to full Senate vote.
Often, the excitement of a candidate stops at the historic nature of a nomination. But as a federal public defender from New York, Lee brings a rich perspective to the bench along with needed representation.
Christina Swarns, executive director of The Innocence Project, tweeted in support of Lee’s confirmation. Swarns called Lee “absolutely brilliant” and “an exceptional addition” to the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals. Lee and Swarns previously served together at the Office of the Appellate Defender in New York.
Ahead of the confirmation vote, Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) noted the president’s commitment to building a federal bench “that looks like America.”
“With Eunice Lee’s confirmation, the Senate can continue bringing balance to our nation’s courts and elevate a professional perspective severely underrepresented today,” Durbin said in a statement.
As reported by Reuters, Lee touted her career as an appellate litigator. Lee explained she often had to navigate novel or unfamiliar issues as a litigator. “The experience of having to learn new topics in the context of a specific case is something I’m very familiar with,” said Lee.
Reuters also highlighted Lee’s support from over 70 former U.S. Attorneys.
“The experience of representing indigent clients in criminal cases is no less valuable for a judge attempting to administer justice,” wrote the former prosecutors. “And yet not a single judge who has ever served on the Second Circuit has ever worked as a federal public defender.”
The group of prosectors stressed the importance of Lee’s perspective and experience to the bench. “Her deep commitment to the preservation of civil rights for all make her the right candidate at the right time for this important seat,” continued the prosecutors’ letter of support.
See Also:
Biden Nominated 5 Black People To Be Federal Judges, And 4 Are Women
Federal Judge Pauses Historic Funding For Black Farmers Because White Farmers Think It’s Racist
Happy Birthday Thurgood Marshall! 10 Life-Changing Quotes From The First Black Supreme Court Justice
Happy Birthday Thurgood Marshall! 10 Life-Changing Quotes From The First Black Supreme Court Justice
1.
Source:false 1 of 10
Happy Birthday Thurgood Marshall July 2, 1908 – January 24, 1993 first African-American and 96th Supreme Court justice. #quote pic.twitter.com/GBwPFJlaI3— Geri Seiberling (@geriwithetc) July 2, 2018
2.
Source:false 2 of 10
"The measure of a country's greatness is its ability to retain compassion in times of crisis."— Rick Byun (@ByUner) July 2, 2018
~Thurgood Marshall, US Supreme Court Justice (2 Jul 1908-1993)
True for people too. #quote #compassion #nations #crisis #HappyCanadaDay2018
3.
Source:false 3 of 10
In honor of #BlackHistoryMonth, I want to share some of the Black men and women who blazed trails in the justice system and are personal heroes of mine. Thurgood Marshall was the first Black US Supreme Court Justice, and I read this quote when I was inaugurated. —KF pic.twitter.com/6kgRwmMoNo— State’s Attorney Kim Foxx (@SAKimFoxx) February 1, 2018
4.
Source:false 4 of 10
Thurgood Marshall #quote pic.twitter.com/nUCrcgWhXb— Bruce Lesley (@BruceLesley) February 20, 2017
5.
Source:false 5 of 10
Today, on the first day of #BlackHistoryMonth, we celebrate Thurgood Marshall. We picked this quote, cause honestly, it seems appropriate. pic.twitter.com/uP71mFBlyQ— The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) February 1, 2017
6. "This is a great country, but fortunately for you, it is not perfect. There is much to be done to bring about complete equality. Remove hunger. Bring reality closer to theory and democratic principles."Source:Getty 6 of 10
7.
Source:false 7 of 10
8.
Source:false 8 of 10
9. "A child born to a Black mother in a state like Mississippi... has exactly the same rights as a white baby born to the wealthiest person in the United States. It's not true, but I challenge anyone to say it is not a goal worth working for."Source:Getty 9 of 10
10. And Arguably His Most Profound Words...
Source:false 10 of 10
Quote from the great Thurgood Marshall: pic.twitter.com/vi76VIuyoz— Shervin Pishevar (@shervin) November 9, 2016
Eunice Lee’s Confirmation Continues Biden Promise of Diverse Judiciary was originally published on newsone.com