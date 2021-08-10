Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley Surprises HBCU Student Daza With A New Smile! [WATCH]

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE

Today is Rickey Smiley’s birthday and he’s made today all about giving back. Daza is someone who Rickey’s met in Florida and raved about her positive attitude. She’s an HBCU student, attending Florida International University that Rickey connected with.  As a child, Daza cracked her tooth and Rickey is teaming up with Dr. Todd Smith in Miami to correct her smile.  Hear the girl’s dreams come true.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER! 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Happy International Day of Happiness From The 10 Best Smiles In Hollywood

10 photos Launch gallery

Happy International Day of Happiness From The 10 Best Smiles In Hollywood

Continue reading Happy International Day of Happiness From The 10 Best Smiles In Hollywood

Happy International Day of Happiness From The 10 Best Smiles In Hollywood

[caption id="attachment_1608247" align="aligncenter" width="773"] Source: Ethan Miller / Getty[/caption] Yesterday, the International Day of Happiness, and what better way to celebrate than with a smile. There are many activities you could take up to celebrate the special day such as giving and receiving hugs, setting an intention to celebrate happiness year-round, connecting with others, or dancing for joy. Whatever you do, remain cheerful and give thanks for a new day to choose happiness. To simply define happiness, it is a feeling or showing pleasure or contentment. The term happiness is used to express a particular mental or emotional state including positive emotions ranging from contentment to intense joy. People who make a conscious effort to choose happiness have more peaceful, well-balanced lives with good energy to surround them. One of the first things we notice about a person is their gorgeous smile. In television and film, the greatest quality to complement the best faces in the business is a dashing smile. For the special occasion, we have created a list of celebrities with some of the most beautiful smiles in Hollywood. Enjoy and remember to choose happiness today! SEE ALSO: News You Can’t Use: Celebrities You DidN't Know Were Cousins [WATCH] HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Rickey Smiley Surprises HBCU Student Daza With A New Smile! [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 2 years ago
02.08.21

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
02.08.21

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 3 years ago
03.28.18

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
02.08.21

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
10.09.17

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close