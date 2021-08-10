A ‘militia’ organization that was seeking to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 had also set their eyes on another political leader in the Midwest they were targeting.
That same group was planning to attack Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, according to a report that had two members considering such an act.
From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:
On Monday, a 22-page federal document was filed in the U.S. District Court. In it, a meeting in June 2020 is described where two of the five men, accused in the plot against Whitmer, also discussed an attack on DeWine.
The court documents say that during this meeting, Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. allegedly brought an improvised explosive device Croft had constructed and showed it to the group, calling himself a terrorist.
The group did not like DeWine’s performance in his role and appeared to be willing to do anything to get rid of him.
Here is what the Ohio Governor’s Press Secretary Dan Tierney had to say in a statement:
“Governor DeWine learned of these latest developments through news coverage of yesterday’s court filings. The alleged threats against state leaders are despicable and have no place in the American political system.”
You can read the document here.
Click here to read more.
Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland
First and Second Picture Courtesy of Justin Merriman and Getty Images
LOCAL NEWS: ‘Militia’ Group Considered Attacking Ohio Governor Mike DeWine was originally published on wzakcleveland.com