CLE
HomeCLE

LOCAL NEWS: ‘Militia’ Group Considered Attacking Ohio Governor Mike DeWine

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
Ohio GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Mike DeWine Attends Election Night In Columbus

Source: Justin Merriman / Getty

A ‘militia’ organization that was seeking to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 had also set their eyes on another political leader in the Midwest they were targeting.

That same group was planning to attack Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, according to a report that had two members considering such an act.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

On Monday, a 22-page federal document was filed in the U.S. District Court. In it, a meeting in June 2020 is described where two of the five men, accused in the plot against Whitmer, also discussed an attack on DeWine.

The court documents say that during this meeting, Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. allegedly brought an improvised explosive device Croft had constructed and showed it to the group, calling himself a terrorist.

The group did not like DeWine’s performance in his role and appeared to be willing to do anything to get rid of him.

Here is what the Ohio Governor’s Press Secretary Dan Tierney had to say in a statement:

“Governor DeWine learned of these latest developments through news coverage of yesterday’s court filings. The alleged threats against state leaders are despicable and have no place in the American political system.”

You can read the document here.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Justin Merriman and Getty Images

Governor DeWine Address Ohioans, Warns of Shut Down in a Week

7 photos Launch gallery

Governor DeWine Address Ohioans, Warns of Shut Down in a Week

Continue reading Governor DeWine Address Ohioans, Warns of Shut Down in a Week

Governor DeWine Address Ohioans, Warns of Shut Down in a Week

[caption id="attachment_3490027" align="alignnone" width="586"] Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty[/caption]   Ohio Governor Mike Dewine address the Buckeye state with a very serious warning for the state.  Ohio is in the midst of its third and largest spike. Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  [sailthru_widget fields=“email” sailthru_list=“subscribers”] All of Ohio is in a critical state, the week of November 4th 104 Ohioans died, November 10th the state had the highest number of cases in a single day of 6,500.    DeWine stated that attending gatherings can be extremely dangerous and to please stay home when you can. DeWine has asked that Ohioans wear a mask “that friends, neighbors, and family members might live.”  DeWine also implemented new maks order for businesses with three provisions.  Violations can result in warnings first but follow by with closure of a store if still found in violation.  If you are out at an establishment you are to keep your mask on unless you are actively eating or drinking.  Dancing and games will be prohibited.  DeWine also said that a reassessment of this will be made in about a week.  If things are not improving, possible closure of restaurants, bars, fitness centers, and more could happen. Watch the full speech [protected-iframe id="65938c68bed966ad38c1e37b8a755d3d-32288333-105670324" info="https://www.facebook.com/WBNS10TV/videos/898340710700541/" width="560" height="314" frameborder="0" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no"] See below for further details. The Latest: [display-posts posts_per_page=“5"]

LOCAL NEWS: ‘Militia’ Group Considered Attacking Ohio Governor Mike DeWine  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 2 years ago
02.08.21

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
02.08.21

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 3 years ago
03.28.18

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
02.08.21

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
10.09.17

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close