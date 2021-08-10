LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Staple Larchmere Tavern Shutting Down

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

One of Cleveland’s most popular and well-known landmarks is closing its doors after almost three decades in business.

Larchmere Tavern is shutting its operations for good as the COVID-19 pandemic appeared to have destroyed business, according to owner Fred Vrabel.

When the pandemic first began, Vrabel said he vowed to keep the business open, a business his wife Laurie built nearly 30 years ago before she died from cancer in 2016. Within the year, the restaurant lost about $120,000 in sales and launched a GoFundMe to help recover some of the loss and pay down the Small Business Administration loan Vrabel received.

Yet, despite all of those strong efforts to keep Larchmere open, it is still closing up shop for good.

To visit the tavern while it is still open, you can find it at 13051 Larchmere Blvd. on Cleveland’s East Side.

Here is the announcement on the restaurant’s Facebook page:

Will you miss Larchmere Tavern when it closes?

