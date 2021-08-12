One grocery store chain has taken the bold step in adding more options to pay for its items.
Giant Eagle has announced that, starting on Aug. 12, it will add PayPal and Venmo to the growing options to use as payment.
The new partnerships has made the chain the first in the grocery and supermarket business to “accept mobile payment services.”
From WKYC 3News Cleveland:
PayPal users can pay using their stored debit or credit cards, bank accounts, PayPal balance or PayPal Credit.
With the Venmo QR code, customers can pay using their stored debit or credit cards, bank account, Venmo balance or Venmo Credit Card.
Both PayPal and Venmo will also be accepted at Giant Eagle’s GetGo gas stations.
Click here to read more.
Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland
First and Second Picture Courtesy of SOPA Images and Getty Images
Hot Buttered Soul: 8 Incredible Live Performances From Isaac Hayes [Watch]
Hot Buttered Soul: 8 Incredible Live Performances From Isaac Hayes [Watch]
1. "Walk On By"1 of 8
2. "The Look of Love"2 of 8
3. "I Stand Accused"3 of 8
4. Never Can Say Goodbye4 of 8
5. "Theme From Shaft"5 of 8
6. "Do Your Thing"6 of 8
7. "By the Time I Get to Phoenix"7 of 8
8. "Joy"8 of 8
LOCAL NEWS: Giant Eagle To Accept PayPal and Venmo as Forms of Payment was originally published on wzakcleveland.com