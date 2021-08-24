CLE
LOCAL NEWS: GCRTA Extends Mask Requirement Through 2022

Cleveland As Ohio Covid-19 Cases Surge

Source: Bloomberg / Getty

For those who are riding any of the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority buses and trains while wearing masks and facial coverings will have to do so for quite a while longer.

The requirements to wear masks have now been extended as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, especially with the Delta Variant contributing to the newfound surges throughout Ohio and the rest of the United States.

It is also due to the “extension of the Transportation Security Administration’s federal mask requirement.”

From News 5 Cleveland:

“RTA riders must wear face masks while riding any bus or train, while waiting inside bus shelters and when entering any RTA transit center, train station, or the RTA Main Office Building,” the agency said.

The extension will last thoughout the rest of 2021 and will continue, as of right now, until Jan. 18, 2022.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Jeff Greenberg and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Bloomberg and Getty Images

LOCAL NEWS: GCRTA Extends Mask Requirement Through 2022  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

