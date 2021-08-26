LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Special guest Da Brat gets undressed with the crew and talks about her new show, Brat Loves Judy. Since coming out last year, there have been so many updates in her life…including an engagement. She gets raw and unfiltered as we get the behind-the-scenes of the show and life! Plus, exes are coming in strong during the pandemic. Have you been a victim?

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

Do you need some outfit inspo? Check out some of our favorite deals in our virtual closet at Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompodcast

@evamarcile

@starringlorel

The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s Episode 30 “Da Brat Loves Judy” was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On WERE-AM 1490: