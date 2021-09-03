Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Petty Or Nah? Newlyweds Post A $240 Invoice They Sent To Their No Show Guests

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE

The internet is having mixed reactions to a newlywed couple who sent invoices to “no-call-no show” guests of their wedding.

After tying the knot at the Royalton Negril Resort & Spa in Jamaica, Chi-Town residents Doug, 44, and Derda, 43, Simmons claim their catering expenses were $120 a guest for their big day.

When those who confirmed that they’d be in attendance after RSVPing for the wedding’s final headcount didn’t show, the bride and groom followed up with them by sending out an invoice on August 18, which requested they be paid in full within a month.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

In the notes of the invoice sent out to their “no-call-no-show” guests read,

“This invoice is being sent to you because you confirmed seat(s) at the wedding reception during the final headcount. The amount above is the cost of your individual seats. Because you didn’t call or give us proper notice that you wouldn’t in attendance, this amount is what you owe us for paying for your seat(s) in advance. You can pay via Zelle or PayPal. Please reach out to us and let us know which method of payment works for you. Thank you!”

On Twitter, users said things like:

“Maybe I’m crazy, but nobody ever has to spend that kind of money. If you choose to, that’s your choice. If you invite people to watch you celebrate & celebrate with you, that’s you. I wouldn’t expect guests to pay for anything except to show up & celebrate. Why I’m not married,”

“As someone who just got married, it is naive. It was $130 per person for food, $40 for drinks, then cost of renting chairs, tables, venue fees and everything else that goes into a wedding. Averaged about $375 per head all in. People who cancelled at the last minute screwed us,”

“You know what, barring a hospital worthy emergency you have an obligation to show up. People pay per plate & they can reduce the number of dinners with a reasonable notice; so honestly I’m here for it,”

and “Imagine, having a wedding in a pandemic. Then sending invoices to those who didn’t show. I swear this letter would be the last time I ever contacted them as a friend.” 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The New York Post reports that it really wasn’t about getting their money back for the Simmons at the end of the day. Instead, the couple felt more offended by the disrespect they felt some of their guests showed by not celebrating their big day with them after confirming they’d be in attendance.

“Four times we asked, ‘Are you available to come, can you make it?,’ and they kept saying ‘Yes,’” Doug told NYPost. “We had to pay in advance for Jamaica — this was a destination wedding.”

“No one told me or texted me, ‘Hey, we can’t make it,’” he continued. “That’s all I was asking. If you tell me you can’t make it, I would be understanding — but to tell me nothing, but then let me pay for you and your plus ones? Four people became eight people. I took that personally.”

What do y’all think — was this couple wrong for asking their guests to pay up for not showing up?

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

READ MORE:

5 Black Wedding Dress Designers Who Make Wedding Dress Dreams Come True

5 photos Launch gallery

5 Black Wedding Dress Designers Who Make Wedding Dress Dreams Come True

Continue reading 5 Black Wedding Dress Designers Who Make Wedding Dress Dreams Come True

5 Black Wedding Dress Designers Who Make Wedding Dress Dreams Come True

Finding your dream wedding dress is challenging for many reasons. How does the dress fit? Is it the perfect style? Is it the right cut for your body shape? And that doesn’t even cover ceremony logistics like location, menu or decor. Planning a wedding and choosing a wedding dress is stressful. Having a Black designer, who understands Black culture is a benefit.  Despite popular belief, there are a plethora of Black wedding dress designers to choose from. These fine Black craftswomen or craftsmen are all over the world and their work is nothing short of incredible. To shine a light upon these incredible wedding dress wizards and because wedding season is upon us, we took the liberty of listing five Black wedding dress designers you should know.  Check out their amazing creations below!

 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Petty Or Nah? Newlyweds Post A $240 Invoice They Sent To Their No Show Guests  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 2 years ago
02.08.21

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
02.08.21

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 3 years ago
03.28.18

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
02.08.21

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
10.09.17

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close