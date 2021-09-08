Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Natalia Bryant Lands Her First Major Feature: Teen Vogue’s September Issue

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
US-ENTERTAINMENT-UNIVERSAL-F9-FAST-FURIOUS-film

Source: CHRIS DELMAS / Getty

Life has been quite the worldwide for Natalia Bryant. The IMG Model and recent high school graduate is flourishing right before our eyes in her first major feature and photo shoot with Teen Vogue. For the magazine’s September issue, we learn more about the gentle ambitious daughter to the greatest basketball player of all time – Kobe Bryant.

The quiet 18-year-old is embarking on a new chapter that includes attending the University of Southern California where she plans to major in film. The multifaceted young adult shows us her interests are more than just volleyball and modeling. In the interview, Natalia reveals that her father plays a major role in her love for films. The two shared intimate moments together where they’d watch different genres of movies. She also revealed that of her two parents, she will be the first to go to college.

Natalia recognizes that her introverted nature makes fans hard to get to know her. Most have never heard her voice until she posted a TikTok video one day. She’s letting people in, little by little.

Just a few days ago, Natalia posted a short clip to her Instagram page. In partnership with IMG models, the “Getting to Know: Natalia Bryant” video reveals interesting facts about the model like what attracted her to the fashion industry.

“Get to know me with #imgoriginals !! I had so much fun filming this with the @imgmodels team💛Click the link in my bio to watch the full episode!” she captioned the clip.

Natalia’s Teen Vogue interview reveals a lot about the rising star. It’s clear that between her tenacity and ambition, there’s nothing this young woman can’t do. Read the full interview here.

DON’T MISS…

Inside Vanessa And Natalia Bryant’s Emotional Mother’s Day Inspired Vogue And Bulgari Campaign

Proud Mama Vanessa Bryant Gushes Over Natalia Bryant’s New Modeling Pics

Natalia Bryant Signs To IMG Models

Natalia Bryant Lands Her First Major Feature: Teen Vogue’s September Issue  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On WERE-AM 1490:
A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis
24 photos
Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
02.08.21

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 3 years ago
03.28.18

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
02.08.21

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
10.09.17

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close